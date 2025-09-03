SGB addresses campus concerns about new rec center and food safety

Student Government Board addressed student concerns about campus gyms and food at its weekly meeting in Nordy’s Place Tuesday night. The board also promoted the open role of Disability Resource Liaison.

SGB President Marley Pinsky and members of the executive board toured the new Recreation and Wellness Center. Pinsky acknowledged student concerns about other gyms on campus closing.

“The gyms around campus have been closed early because a lot of the equipment was sold in order to purchase new equipment in the rec center,” Pinsky said. “However, they had to sell it to buy new stuff, and a lot of it is very high-tech, so get excited.”

Pinsky said the new rec center opens Sept. 14 and will only be open from noon to 8 p.m. during its first two weeks to accommodate final construction.

During the meeting’s first open floor, students raised concerns about moldy cookies in campus dining halls, which appear in posts on Pitt’s Reddit page. This follows widespread complaints last September of pests and undercooked meat.

Chief of Staff Evan Levasseur said SGB members are planning a meeting with Pitt Eats next week to address the moldy cookies among other longstanding concerns like accessibility.

“This is something that was an issue last year — serving unhealthy food or food that was just not edible in the Eatery,” Levasseur said. “There’s still allergy contamination concerns that are being raised. We’re going to bring this up to them again.”

Board member Siya Saraswat said utensils, long lines and early closures are also problems they seek to address in next week’s meeting.

“Normally, they’re really receptive to working with us, so we’re hoping that after this meeting, we start getting some good results in facing these issues,” Saraswat said.

Vice President Olivia Budike said she and Board members collaborated on a Disability Resources Services liaison position, which applications are currently open for.

“If you are particularly interested in being a liaison or an advocate for Disability Resource Center and accessibility on campus as a whole … that is definitely the job for you,” Budike said.

Allocations:

Figure Skating Club made three requests totalling $10,124.43 for competitions. The board approved and amended one request to $4,578.10 and denied two requests totalling $5,467.32.

Active Minds requested $5,000 to hold an event. The board approved this request in full.

Salsa Club requested $6,600 for on-campus events this semester. The board approved this request in full.

Fann Club requested $5,723.84 to hold an event. The board approved this request in full.

Computer Science Club requested $12,577.00 to hold an event. The board approved this request in full.