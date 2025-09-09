Madness along I-79: Craziest moments from the Backyard Brawl

It is no secret that the Backyard Brawl is one of the most intense games in college football. The rivalry between Pitt and West Virginia has etched itself into college football lore and is ranked fairly high amongst college football rivalries.

The hate between the Mountaineers and Panthers is based on the close proximity and cultural differences between the two schools — Pitt is the research school in the big city, and WVU is the agriculture school representing rural Appalachia. While this is a common setup in college rivalries, it creates a fire between the schools that’s hardly anywhere else in sports.

While this rivalry may not have the same amount of talent on display and national relevance as other rivalries like the Iron Bowl, Red River Rivalry or Ohio State-Michigan, it nonetheless has the same competitiveness, hatred and iconic moments as the rest of them. And, of course, the 108 meetings between the two mean that there are plenty of them to list.

First Brawl

The schools first met in 1895, when the University of Pittsburgh was then known as Western University of Pennsylvania. West Virginia didn’t even have an official stadium — the first game was played in Wheeling, West Virginia, 78 miles away from Morgantown and 58 miles away from Pittsburgh.

Due to the relatively small size of the campuses, the two teams often played in Pittsburgh, either in Exposition Park, which was located between Three Rivers Stadium and current-day PNC Park on the north side of the city. The Backyard Brawl would eventually move to Forbes Field — closer to Pitt’s campus in Oakland — before the construction of Pitt Stadium.

Early Brawls

From Forbes Field, the 1921 edition was the first time a college football game was broadcast over the radio. The nation’s first commercial radio station, station KDKA, aired a 21-13 Pitt victory to ears across western Pennsylvania for the first time, paving the way for sports broadcasting across the country.

During the early years of the rivalry, two major themes developed that would shape the series to this day. Pitt dominated due to its larger size and larger pool of talent to work with.

From 1904 to 1954, Pitt led the series with an overwhelming advantage of 34-6-1. But things would change in the mid-50s as the rivalry became much more competitive, and the two teams would exchange blows that would ruin each other’s seasons.

1952 Brawl

In 1952, the Mountaineers recorded their first-ever win over a ranked team when they knocked off No. 18 Pitt in Pittsburgh 16-0. The Panthers would return the favor three years later, when Pitt defeated a 7-0 Mountaineer squad en route to a trip to the highly coveted Sugar Bowl with a 26-7 upset. Pitt would take WVU’s place in the Sugar Bowl — one of only seven bowl games at the time — meaning the ‘Neers would miss out on postseason play entirely.

‘60s to ’70s Brawls

1961’s contest is known as the “Garbage Game” amongst West Virginia fans, after a Pitt player had stated in the newspaper that the Mountaineers had stocked their program with “Western Pennsylvania Garbage.” WVU would not forget that quip, and upset the favored Panthers 20-6.

Nearly a decade later, Pitt overcame a 35-8 halftime deficit by running out of the Power-I formation for the entire second half. The result itself is stunning, but what happened after the game is one of the craziest stories ever heard from college football.

Following the game, a group of irate West Virginia fans marched down to the team’s locker room, banging on the door and screaming at the team sheltered inside. West Virginia’s rookie head coach would describe the incident as “the darkest day in my coaching career.” That coach was Bobby Bowden, who would later go on to one of the most successful careers in college coaching history, winning over 300 games and two national championships at Florida State.

‘80s to ‘00s Brawls

In 1983, the eventual Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jeff Hostetler led West Virginia on a 90-yard drive in the final minutes for a 24-21 victory. That was the first time the Mountaineers had beaten the Panthers since 1975. Pitt would end a Mountaineer winning streak in 1997. The Panthers’ win ended an eight-year losing streak for the Panthers and marked a turnaround for a program that struggled through much of the ‘90s.

Of course, no telling of this rivalry’s story is complete without discussing the 2007 contest. The 100th meeting of the Brawl saw a 4-7 Pitt team, who entered the game as a 28.5 point underdog, defeat the No. 2-ranked Mountaineers in a now-infamous final score of 13-9.

The game was one of the most consequential, not only for that season, but for both programs involved. The upset booted the Mountaineers out of the National Championship game, causing WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez to bolt for a job at Michigan. Since then, West Virginia has never really recovered — they are yet to reach the No. 2 ranking again.

Recent Brawls

After both teams left the Big East Conference in 2012, the rivalry was unfortunately put on hiatus. However, it returned in 2022 with a bang. A record 70,622 fans packed inside Acrisure Stadium to watch a renewed rivalry complete with seven lead changes and Pitt winning the game 38-31 off a pick-six by MJ Devonshire.

The game would not disappoint in the 2024 edition, either. In between blocked punts and players flipping each other off, Pitt would overcome a 10-point deficit with four minutes remaining and score 14 unanswered to beat West Virginia 38-34.

This year’s game has the potential for even more chaos. West Virginia announced the return of Rich Rodriguez as head coach, adding a layer of intrigue to an already-heated game as he and the rest of Mountaineer Nation are looking for revenge.

With all this in mind, it’s easy to see why this game is so beloved by both sides of the rivalry and amongst fans across college football. There are not many other games that can say they feature fans burning couches after games and chanting expletives during Sweet Caroline at each other to back up a series that’s already full of chaos and intrigue.

The Backyard Brawl is a perfect microcosm of what makes college football so intriguing and popular. While the teams are going on another hiatus until 2029, there’s no doubt in my mind that the hatred and passion will remain and introduce another generation of Panthers and Mountaineers to a beautifully messy football tradition.