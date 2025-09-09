Opinion | It cannot have been that serious

Under no circumstances should the result of a football game lead you to moon a gaggle of 18-year-old girls waiting for the bus back to their college dorm.

The continuous stream of West Virginia University football fans stumbling out of Acrisure Stadium is suddenly interrupted by one fan — spinning on his heel, ripping down his faded blue jeans, and flashing me and my friends, who stood dumbfounded just a few feet away. He quickly redressed, drunkenly advised us to “eat s—,” and continued on his merry little Mountaineer way. As jarring as the pale and incredibly hairy buttcheeks were to see, the whole ordeal fit all too well with our environment — in front of us, a fellow first-year was throwing up into the bushes, the buses back to campus seemed to be at a standstill and nearly every single WVU fan who walked by had some wild insult to throw our way, with Pitt students happily responding to the taunts.

It was Sept. 1, 2022, and it was likely the first but certainly not the last time I recognized that sports can turn people into the worst versions of themselves. Attending a sporting event or watching one on television should never bring a fan — mountaineer or not — to a point of violence.

Unfortunately, acts of violence occurring after a sporting event is a pattern repeated so often that researchers have had the opportunity to analyze the correlation between factors such as alcohol consumption, emotional connections, sporting event outcomes and incidents of violence. According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, at-home intimate partner violence can increase by 10% after a professional football team experiences an unexpected loss. An additional study shows a connection between sports and men’s violence, with domestic violence occurring at increased rates after sporting events.

Gambling is yet another opportunity for a glorified game of catch to go terribly awry, with die-hard fanatics choosing to bet astronomical sums of money on their favorite players and teams. A 2024 study conducted by the University of Oregon suggests that the effects of financial losses from gambling on IPV are amplified and heightened in states where sports betting is legal and widely accessible.

While all three of these studies show a significant correlation between some form of violence and the results of a sporting event, none of them really dive into why this phenomenon is observable.

The answer seems glaringly obvious. Men just can’t seem to act rationally and are way too emotionally invested in their sports teams these days. In order to explore the emotional investment many have in their favorite team and the role this plays in violence, we must acknowledge the premise of many sporting events. At its very core, a sport is a way for one side, whether it be a team or individual, to assert their dominance over the opposing side. For the vast majority of sports, this is done physically — the side with stronger, faster and more physically prepared individuals often outperform their opponents.

When watching these events, fans can feel dominant and accomplished when their team is successful or embarrassed and angry when their team falls short. A 2011 study found that decisions in general are not made in a straightforward manner and that mood and stability, combined with other factors such as memories, personal history and motivation, heavily influence what decision an individual makes. Stability, especially emotional, is not something that comes to mind when I envision a crowd of fans after a tense sporting event.

For some, watching their favorite team lose to an opponent they were projected to win against can be incredibly distressing. This distress is likely exacerbated when they drank upwards of 10 beers and put the same amount of money as their current mortgage on a bet that had this team winning.

Feeling sad, angry and embarrassed are all understandable — but acting violently toward anyone as a result of those emotions is absolutely not. For those traveling to Morgantown this weekend, I advise you to avoid middle-aged men in raccoon hats that have a tail. More importantly, I advise you to disengage with those acting in a violent manner and call for help should a situation escalate in a way that you are not prepared to handle yourself.

A team winning or losing a game should not contribute to whether or not people are able to make it home safely. As we head into the Backyard Brawl of 2025, I feel as though it’s important to remind you that a football game can not be that serious — and, as always, Hail to Pitt.

Tessa Powers is a New York Giants fan and understands what it’s like to watch your favorite team lose over and over, year after year. Feel free to reach out to her to discuss that and other opinions at [email protected].