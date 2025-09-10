SGB addresses ENS concerns, announces new assembly bills

Student Government Board addressed concerns about campus alert systems at its weekly meeting on Tuesday night at Nordy’s Place. The board also introduced a series of bills aiming to expand the SGB Assembly by adding representatives from new student organizations to the legislative body.

SGB President Marley Pinsky addressed student concerns about delays with Pitt ENS following an unfounded report of an armed person at the Barco Law building last week.

“Many people got alerts far after [the incident] had already concluded, which would have been concerning if that was a real incident,” Pinsky said. “Messages came at staggered times depending on people’s cell service.”

According to Pinsky, administration assured the board that one-off technical issues were responsible for the delays.

“Administration informed us it was part of a larger outage with the Rave Guardian app,” Pinsky said. “[The app] is a good way to contact the police if anything is concerning you.”

Pinsky explained the different kinds of ENS alerts students can opt into receiving. She said students have reported that phone call alerts have the shortest delay time.

“Everyone is automatically opted into ENS emails, but you can also sign up for text messages and calls,” Pinsky said. “Please make sure you’re signed up for those systems.”

Later on in the meeting, SGB Vice President Olivia Budike addressed student concerns about smoke on campus following a fire in Squirrel Hill.

“There were a lot of reports that you could smell smoke from the ventilation of certain buildings,” Budike said. “The smoke and the fumes dissipated, and there were no on-campus injuries recorded.”

Budike urged students to contact Student Health Services with any future concerns about air quality or other immediate health concerns.

“For future reference, if anyone is sensitive to air quality, please try to stay indoors as much as possible, and communicate that to your professors,” Budike said.

Budike introduced five new bills adding new student organizations to the assembly, which is a governing body of student organizations that exists alongside SGB to debate and vote on new legislation.

If passed, representatives from the Student Office of Sustainability, Frederick Honors Student Council, Latinx Student Association, Hindu Student Council and the Computer Science Club will be able to participate in the legislative body.

“The assembly is a great opportunity for many student leaders to talk about concerns they have on campus and vote on SGB legislation,” Budike said.

The board will vote on all introduced bills at the next public meeting.

Allocations:

Heinz Chapel Choir requested $7,690 to fund a performance recording. The board denied this request in full.

Chinese American Student Association requested $8,004.75 to hold an event. The board amended and approved this request to $7,863.19.

Biomedical Engineering Society requested $3,412.75 to attend a conference. The board approved this request in full.

Society of Hispanic Engineers requested $3,508.94 to attend a conference. The board approved this request in full.

Alpha Phi Omega requested $2,260.17 to attend a conference. The board amended and approved this request to $2,105.48.