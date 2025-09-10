Undergraduate students can officially declare a public policy major in SPIA 

Pitt’s School of Public and International Affairs has launched a new major — a Bachelor of Arts in public policy — starting this fall.

The creation of this offering marks the first major that SPIA, formerly the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, is offering outside of its graduate program. The 42-credit major will teach students about local and national government action, social challenges and more.

SPIA expanded two years ago to include undergraduate students through its public policy and global policy minors. However, the school was officially rebranded from GSPIA to SPIA this March.

Patty Jackson, SPIA recruitment and admissions manager, noted that this program will recruit even more undergraduates into the new SPIA.

“Public policy has long been taught at the graduate level at Pitt, and this new program opens the door for undergraduates to study these topics earlier in their academic journey,” Jackson said.

Public policy is a government’s decision on how to address problems and achieve goals within society. According to the major’s website, the degree calls upon students with an “urgency to act.”

“Students who are interested in broadly-found issues, public issues, government service and more would all find a reasonable home here in the public policy major,” Jeremy Weber, a professor in SPIA, said.

The BA in public policy is designed to prepare students to become “changemakers” across community and national levels, Jackson said. Through the degree’s curriculum, students will learn to understand complex issues, analyze and design practical solutions to improve people’s lives, according to Jackson.

The school launched its minors two years ago following a decline in graduate school enrollment. However, after growing undergraduate student interest in its curriculum, SPIA’s now developed its public policy major.

“The major was created to meet the growing demand from students who want to study how decisions are made and how policies shape everything from climate change to social justice to economic opportunity,” Jackson said.

Declaring a public policy major only has two course prerequisites — ECON 0100 and STAT 0200, 1000 or 1100. Students are also encouraged to take two of SPIA’s introductory courses before declaring — PIA 0101 and PIA 0102. Students must also have at least 55 undergraduate credits, which includes most general education requirements from the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences.

Weber is teaching one of the main courses within the major’s program, PIA 0101. He expressed his excitement about the new major, which he thinks will appeal to students who are interested in social change.

“It’s a very practical and interdisciplinary area that has huge real-world applications that are not the same as the traditional academic disciplines that a lot of students are currently going into,” Weber said.

Weber’s course is focused on helping students break down, better understand and consider solutions for particular government policies and social problems.

“Public policy is huge because it is the collective decision that we all live under,” Weber said. “For example, how we fund our roads and infrastructure, how we protect our environment, how we make our communities more livable.”

Jackson said students will have opportunities to participate in internships, fellowships, research opportunities and community-based projects in SPIA. Beyond the classroom, students will have the opportunity to connect with peers and mentors through SPIA.

“[Students] can also expect to graduate with a professional network, experience outside the classroom and the confidence to lead change in whatever area they are passionate about,” Jackson said.

She also highlighted Pitt’s Policy and Social Impact Fellows Program, where students can focus on implementing community-based projects with local organizations.

Those who graduate with a bachelor’s degree from the public policy program will have a number of career prospects, including roles in government, nonprofit organizations, international agencies and more.

“Public policy majors will be prepared for a wide range of careers,” Jackson said. “They’ll be competitive for positions in policy analysis, community development, sustainability, health, education and more.”