Cat Fight: No. 7 Pitt dethrones No. 3 Kentucky in straight sets

No. 7 Pitt (4-2, ACC 0-0) put on a show at the Shriner’s Children’s Showdown at the Net in Fort Worth, Texas, taking down No. 3-ranked Kentucky (3-2, SEC 0-0) in straight sets.

After taking the first set in a dominant fashion, the Panthers continued to assert themselves both offensively and defensively throughout the remainder of the match. Even though Kentucky continuously tried to use its timeouts to slow Pitt down, the Panthers still took each game 25-19, 25-22 and 25-23.

Give them their flowers

Pitt was consistently setting junior opposite hitter Olivia Babcock for the majority of the match, undoubtedly knowing that it would have to come out swinging against the Wildcats. This strategy paid off for Pitt, as Babcock led the match in kills — 15 on 36 swings — and hit 0.306.

But Babcock wasn’t the only offensive standout in this match. Junior outside hitter Blaire Bayless put on a show for her home state today, notching nine kills on 20 swings, not committing a single attack error until the third set and hitting 0.400.

By the numbers

Defensively, Pitt was on fire. Middle blockers redshirt senior Bre Kelley and sophomore Ryla Jones tied for blocking and hitting leaders of the match with four blocks each, hitting 0.833 and 0.625, respectively.

First-year outside hitter Dagmar Mourits was a major defensive help for the Panthers in this match, putting up eight digs and three blocks. The Netherlands native also notched 13 kills.

What about the other side?

Senior outside hitter Eva Hudson presented a challenge for the Panthers and led the match in attacks and points, notching 15 kills on 40 swings. Junior outside hitter Brooklyn Deleye followed closely behind with 14 kills on 27 swings, nabbing her 1,000th career kill during the match. Pitt’s continuous pressure on Kentucky’s top hitters showed in the duo’s low hitting percentages — 0.275 and 0.279, respectively.

What’s next for the Panthers

Pitt travels to Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 12, to face off against Wright State. The game is available to stream on ESPN+.