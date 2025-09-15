Oakland places second in annual Pittsburgh Garbage Olympics

On Saturday morning, student volunteers in neon yellow vests — wielding grabber-tools and lugging around trash bags — cleaned up Oakland as part of a citywide competition.

City neighborhoods competed to collect the most trash and involve the most volunteers in the ninth annual Pittsburgh Garbage Olympics on Sept. 13. This year, Oakland placed second overall with 101 volunteers and 138 bags of garbage filled.

Each year, Pitt’s Office of Engagement and Community Affairs and Off-Campus Student Services partner with Oakland Planning and Development Corporation to organize a team of student volunteers for the competition.

Trash is a problem for residents in Oakland, particularly during move-in and move-out in August, causing garbage to pile up on streets and sidewalks. Another problem specific to Oakland is that students, upon first moving into off-campus housing, often lack education on how to properly dispose of their garbage.

Justin Dandoy, director of community affairs at Pitt, said the Garbage Olympics are important because, like other cleanup events, it provides an opportunity to educate students.

“One of the things we’re trying to work with students [on] is educating [them] on how to put out [their] trash,” Dandoy said. “Students will put loose trash into trash cans, and then when those get knocked over, that’s when it starts to get blown everywhere. They’re not separating out their recycling and trash correctly.”

He said he wants student volunteers to “feel a sense of responsibility for their spaces” as a result of participating.

“I know that a lot of [students] are here for their time at school, but while they’re here, this is their home,” Dandoy said. “I want them to take care of it, and after they do the work today and put in the sweat, I want them to think, ‘OK, I just worked really hard cleaning that place. I want to make sure that we keep it clean.’”

Andrea Boykowycz, executive director of OPDC, said she likes to point out that Oakland’s trash problem is not a result of students being slobbier than other residents. She said most garbage on the streets of Oakland reflects poor containment, meaning faulty garbage cans or a lack of them.

Boykowycz said Oakland landlords often do not provide their tenants with good enough garbage cans or there may be too many people living in one house to fit garbage into a single can. Landlords in the City of Pittsburgh are required by law to provide tenants with durable, watertight containers.

“You threw out your trash, you put it in your can, your landlord didn’t give you a lid, so the raccoons get into it and then the wind blows it over and then pretty soon all of your dental hygiene products are all over Meyran Avenue,” Boykowycz said.

Boykowycz said she sees the Garbage Olympics as a “well-timed” event to educate students about trash disposal in Oakland, with its proximity to move-in.

“It’s a good way of highlighting for the students who are taking part what role they have to play in the larger ecosystem, what kind of issues they’re up against that are not their fault,” Boykowycz said.

Grace Toman, a junior ecology and evolution major and leader for the Pitt Green Team, has participated in the Garbage Olympics in past years, and said she believes it’s a good way to get more involved in the community.

“Last year I lived on-campus in Bouquet Gardens, and doing this made me feel much more connected to Oakland in general,” Toman said.

Toman said she noticed a lot of plastic while picking up trash. The Student Office of Sustainability is conducting an audit of plastic in Oakland in partnership with OPDC based on what’s collected during the Garbage Olympics, according to Toman.

“It’s the first time we’ve done the plastic audit,” Toman said. “We have one person in our group getting plastic in their bag.”

Brooke Lambert, a senior geology major, collected only plastic as part of the audit. She said she noticed “a lot of cigarette butts” and “a lot of plastic.”

“It’s hard because you want to blame the people that live here. But a lot of it is the landlord problem — not giving people proper trash cans, or not giving them the resources to sort their trash and have it picked up at proper times,” Lambert said.

Lambert said she has participated in several events similar to the Garbage Olympics, and that it’s “very rewarding at the end to see the difference in Oakland.”

“I feel like the competition part is definitely a big attention grabber, but I think that it does really work,” Lambert said. “It’s nice to see people come together for a positive cause.”