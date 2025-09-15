Car crashes into Fifth Avenue building after high-speed chase 

The front of a Pitt-affiliated building on Fifth Avenue was boarded up after a stolen car fleeing Carnegie Mellon University police crashed into it last month, forcing a temporary condemnation of the front entrance.

Pitt confirmed it is a tenant of the first floor of 3602 Fifth Ave., which was used for the University’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute. They are receiving a rent abatement until the repairs are complete, according to property co-owner Daniel Robb.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, when, according to the police report, Carnegie Mellon University Police attempted a traffic stop near campus. The driver of a red Volvo S60 refused to stop and sped down Fifth Avenue, weaving through traffic. Police called off the pursuit at South Bellefield Avenue but the car continued at full speed.

The police report states that the driver lost control, swerving off the road and plowing through a guardrail before striking the front of 3602 Fifth Ave. Witnesses said the driver fled the scene on foot, leaving behind his wallet, phone and driver’s license — identifying him as Ahman Andrews. Police later apprehended him.

The police report notes that Fifth Avenue is a heavily traveled road that has busy sidewalks with active construction sites that go right through Pitt’s campus.

Two pedestrians on the sidewalk witnessed the crash but were not injured. Another driver reported that the same Volvo had struck his car at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bellefield Avenue shortly before the crash. His Nissan Versa sustained minor damage.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies, including CMU Police, the Pittsburgh Police, Port Authority police and Pitt Police, responded to the scene. Medics evaluated the area and inspectors from Pittsburgh’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections determined the building’s entrance was unsafe, temporarily condemning the front commercial space.

Robb, who co-owns the building with Stephen P. Schachner and Marcia K. Schachner, said a restoration crew arrived a day later on Aug. 21 to ensure that the building was safe. They confirmed the damage was confined to the front wall, leaving the rest of the building structurally sound. The building currently has a temporarily completed wall sealing the condemned front.

Engineers are creating drawings to rebuild the front as it was previously, according to Robb. He said that once a building permit is obtained from the city, construction will start to permanently repair the building.