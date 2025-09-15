Pitt med students unsettled by mRNA vaccine research wind-down

The Department of Health and Human Services announced it would begin the coordinated wind-down of mRNA vaccine development activities on Aug. 5, 2025.

The Pitt medical community expressed concerns about misinformation surrounding mRNA vaccines and the future of public health without research on them.

The HHS wind-down involves terminating existing contracts with organizations, including Emory University and Tiba Biotech, restructuring collaborations and projects and reducing funding by nearly $500 million. Additionally, no more new mRNA-based projects will be initiated.

In contrast to traditional vaccines, which utilize parts of or the entire virus, mRNA vaccines use part of a virus’s genetic code to help the body build an immune response to that virus. Pitt played a prominent role in developing mRNA vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dana Bernhard, a second-year physician’s assistant student, said mRNA vaccines are well-researched and have proven highly safe and effective. She said, in her experience, a lot of current pushback is from patients’ experience from COVID.

“At large, people are not using vaccines, and that’s a huge problem. If there are mass unvaccinated populations, it’s just going to be pandemic after pandemic,” Bernhard said.

Bernhard said she noticed a wide range of misinformation surrounding the supposed inefficacy of mRNA vaccines and believed it was largely due to misinformation from political propaganda in the news.

“If patients can be better informed and get their medical advice from a healthcare provider, they’ll be a lot more educated than listening to the news,” Bernhard said.

Jordin Dixson, a first-year doctoral student studying biomedical sciences, said she was skeptical about the direction of future vaccine development research.

“What is their new focus for research if you’re decreasing mRNA vaccines? And then, what are you going to do with that money now that you’re taking it away from that specific skill?” Dixson said.

Dixson said further research should be done to continue investigating any negative side effects of mRNA vaccines. Mild headaches, muscle pain and chills are the most common negative side effects of mRNA vaccines.

“I feel like instead of just talking about the negatives, I think [mRNA vaccines] should be studied more, where we try to reduce these negatives, improve [them] and continue to do more things with it,” Dixson said.

Ugochukwu Ezigbo, a second-year doctoral student studying pharmacy, said mRNA research wind-downs would disproportionately affect certain groups within the population like rural communities.

“[Rural communities] might not have access to vaccinations, so they do not have the prevention against something that may happen. So, this is going to affect people who do not have the means to get those vaccinations,” Ezigbo said. “The ripple effect might not be seen immediately, but it is definitely going to be there.”

Ezigbo said vaccines might not be safe for every individual, but in general the benefits for public health outweigh the risks.

“We can always give vaccines until we feel they are no longer safe,” Ezigbo said. “But, this is a question of morality and implication of public health. It’s about how we are saving humanity.”