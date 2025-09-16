Where’d all the flies go? Experts, students discuss waning lanternfly population

Some students have noticed a decline in campus lanternfly populations.

Gianna Tuso, a junior nursing major, saw “hundreds” of spotted lanternflies her first year. This year, however, Tuso feels she’s “barely seen any,” continuing a trend within the Oakland area.

“I remember, especially freshman year, there were a whole bunch of them on the gray stoops outside the Victoria Building,” Tuso said. “I definitely feel like there’s a lot less now. They’re still here and annoying, but I don’t think there are as many,” Tuso said.

Michelle Duennes, an associate professor of biology at St. Vincent College, co-founded the Spotted Lanternfly Invasion Archive. Participants in the SLFIA collect lanternfly samples with a free collection kit and return it to Duennes, where she and a research assistant Jack Sassani preserve the sample DNA. In the long term, the project aims to not only preserve the insects for further study, but also the DNA of the plants they feed on and the microbes and pathogens they carry.

According to Duennes, lanternfly population density is “impossible” to predict, varying wildly depending on available resources for their eggs rather than following a traditional seasonal pattern. These random patterns lead their populations to be extremely dense in specific areas and sparse in others.

“It’s really hard to predict what neighborhoods they’re gonna pop in and out of, because they’re so mobile,” Duennes said. “I’ve seen this in people who are participating, where they ordered a kit the first year and ordered a kit the second year, but then couldn’t collect any because they were like, ‘They were all over my yard the year before, but now they’re gone.’”

One factor that contributes to the local lanternfly population strata is the presence of their host plant — tree of heaven — which produces the sap they feed on, according to Duennes. As lanternflies feed on tree of heaven sap, they become toxic to predators like bats that eat them, eliminating a key population inhibitor.

“If they eat this plant, they become toxic. But if they don’t have it available, predators will learn that they can eat them, so one of the main control strategies for them is to remove this invasive plant that they like to feed on,” Duennes said.

Julia Mann, a junior athletic training major, also says she has seen significantly fewer lanternflies in recent years.

“I feel like I can’t remember them from last year. I’ve seen them less than my freshman year. There were clumps of them everywhere. It was horrible,” Mann said.

Tuso said the lanternflies she does see “have no boundaries.”

“I really hate them. They always really annoy me,” Tuso said. “They always fly right at me, and I have to flick them off my clothes. They genuinely do not care.”

To mitigate their population, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recommends that Pittsburghers “kill it!” when they spot a lanternfly.

“Squash it, smash it[,] just get rid of it,” the Department’s website says.

However, Duennes recommends an alternative solution.

“The thing that I recommend instead of stomping on them is a trap that Penn State has developed called the circle trap. This thing will catch tons of them,” Duennes said. “It’s a mesh that you wrap around the tree, and then you hold it stable with these two wooden rods. It takes advantage of their natural behavior to crawl up a tree, then they go into a bag at the top and get trapped in there, and they can’t climb out.”

Without circle traps or killing local tree of heaven plants, students like Mann may have to step around, if not on them.

“They’re annoying. They’re so weird, and I just wish they would go away,” Mann said.