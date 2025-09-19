Police blotter: Sept. 11 – Sept. 17

Thursday, September 11

An officer issued an arrest warrant on Forbes Avenue.

Friday, September 12

An individual reported their unattended backpack missing on Fifth Avenue. Investigation pending.

Officers took a report for a hit-and-run on an unattended vehicle at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. Investigation pending.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at the Schenley Quadrangle. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, September 13

An individual reported that her credit card was fraudulently used at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer issued a citation for defiant trespassing at the Murdoch Building.

Sunday, September 14

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Monday, September 15

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at the Hampton Inn. Investigation pending.

Officers assisted the city police with a domestic on Bates Street and Semple Street.

An officer issued a citation for defiant trespass on Niagara Street.

Tuesday, September 16

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. Eleven students were issued conduct referrals.

Campus security reported a hazing at an unknown location.

Campus security reported a sexual assault at an unknown location. The victim did not file a police report.

An individual reported a retail theft at The Pitt Shop. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, September 17

Pitt police assisted city police and the FBI in detaining a male fitting the description of the actor involved in the incident on the Southside.

An individual reported the theft of a package at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.