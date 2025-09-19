Police blotter: Sept. 11 – Sept. 17

Thursday, September 11
An officer issued an arrest warrant on Forbes Avenue.
Friday, September 12
An individual reported their unattended backpack missing on Fifth Avenue. Investigation pending.
Officers took a report for a hit-and-run on an unattended vehicle at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. Investigation pending.
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at the Schenley Quadrangle. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Saturday, September 13
An individual reported that her credit card was fraudulently used at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.
An officer issued a citation for defiant trespassing at the Murdoch Building.
Sunday, September 14
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Monday, September 15
An officer took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at the Hampton Inn. Investigation pending.
Officers assisted the city police with a domestic on Bates Street and Semple Street.
An officer issued a citation for defiant trespass on Niagara Street.
Tuesday, September 16
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. Eleven students were issued conduct referrals.
Campus security reported a hazing at an unknown location.
Campus security reported a sexual assault at an unknown location. The victim did not file a police report.
An individual reported a retail theft at The Pitt Shop. Investigation pending.
Wednesday, September 17
Pitt police assisted city police and the FBI in detaining a male fitting the description of the actor involved in the incident on the Southside.
An individual reported the theft of a package at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.