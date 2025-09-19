The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Police blotter: Sept. 11 – Sept. 17

By News Editors
September 19, 2025
Thursday, September 11

An officer issued an arrest warrant on Forbes Avenue.

Friday, September 12

An individual reported their unattended backpack missing on Fifth Avenue. Investigation pending.

Officers took a report for a hit-and-run on an unattended vehicle at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. Investigation pending.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at the Schenley Quadrangle. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, September 13

An individual reported that her credit card was fraudulently used at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer issued a citation for defiant trespassing at the Murdoch Building.

Sunday, September 14

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Monday, September 15

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at the Hampton Inn. Investigation pending. 

Officers assisted the city police with a domestic on Bates Street and Semple Street. 

An officer issued a citation for defiant trespass on Niagara Street.

Tuesday, September 16

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. Eleven students were issued conduct referrals.

Campus security reported a hazing at an unknown location. 

Campus security reported a sexual assault at an unknown location. The victim did not file a police report.

An individual reported a retail theft at The Pitt Shop. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, September 17

Pitt police assisted city police and the FBI in detaining a male fitting the description of the actor involved in the incident on the Southside.

An individual reported the theft of a package at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.

