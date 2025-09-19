On-campus dining wait times frustrate students as Pitt’s population expands

Students are reporting consistently long lines and inaccurate wait times at certain meal swap locations on campus.

One of the most popular swap locations, Einstein Bros. Bagels, is attracting heavy student demand and resulting in long waits as one of the few meal plan breakfast options. Pitt Eats affiliates attribute some of the wait time to record-breaking first-year enrollment and understaffing.

Students can order from Einstein’s using cash or through a meal swap feature that exists on many meal plans. They can pay for their meal through credit card, Panther Funds, Pitt Cash, Dining Dollars or meal swap through the mobile ordering app.

Therese Uchenna Nneji, junior bioengineering major, said she relies on meal swaps daily.

“Even if I don’t have anything at home, having that guaranteed one meal really helps,” Nneji said.

Nneji describes the wait times at Einstein Bros as extremely varying.

“I have [gone to Einstein’s], and the wait time drastically varies,” Nneji said. “It’s reasonable just as often as it’s outrageous.”

Maggie Weaver, senior marketing director for Pitt Eats, acknowledges the strain of long waiting times, but says the issue is difficult to fix due to their popularity.

“We recognize that Einstein Bros is a favorite spot for many students, especially during peak hours,” Weaver said. “Our team is committed to providing timely service at this location. However, during periods of high demand — such as when many students order at the same time — service may take extra time.”

Ian Lichok, an undeclared sophomore, said he has waited long periods of time for his food, causing him to sometimes just leave.

“I appreciate the meal swaps because they’re all I used to eat,” Lichok said. “But I’ve had to wait upwards of an hour for food at Einstein Bros and True Burger.”

Gaby Guzman, a senior neuroscience major, said she feels the mobile app’s algorithm often understates the delay during the morning rush, specifically between 9 a.m. and noon.

“It takes a bit longer than what it usually says on the app, because I usually order via the app anyway,” Guzman said. “[During the morning rush], everyone’s in the mood for breakfast.”

T’yanna Moore, a staff member at Posvar’s Einstein Bros, said the store handles 100-200 orders during the morning rush and up to 600 orders daily. Moore said since only so many employees are working, they’re trying to do the best they can.

“We try our best to meet the time, and sometimes we are a little late on the time, but we try to stay composed [because] it’s already chaotic,” Moore said.

Moore advises students and customers to give themselves a window of ordering so they are not waiting around for their food for extended periods of time.

“I would say if you do have a class [before you want to eat], do not order within an hour of the class, [but] I would say two hours in advance,” Moore said.