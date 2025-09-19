Early predictions for the “Dancing with the Stars” finale

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, a new cast of celebrities entered the ballroom for the premiere of season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars.” With a cast stacked with reality TV favorites, chart-topping pop stars and Hollywood personalities, this season is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated yet. The premiere delivered on the hype, with nearly every celebrity leaving a memorable impression on the dance floor.

As a longtime fan of “Dancing with the Stars,” I was blown away by the performances and immediately began ranking the evening’s routines. After seeing the season kick-off, I’ve narrowed down the five celebrities I believe have the talent, star power and momentum to make it all the way to the finale and potentially win the prize of the show — the Mirrorball trophy.

Whitney Leavitt

Whitney Leavitt, best known as the “villain” on the hit reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” entered the ballroom with an undeniable intensity and passion. Her fiery tango with three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas earned her one of the highest scores of the night and instantly secured her spot as one of my favorite contestants this season. Her lines were crisp and sharp, and she carried herself with a poise that made the ballroom feel like her natural stage. Paired with Ballas, who’s famous for his innovative choreography and ability to bring out the best in his partners, Leavitt is already set up for success. On top of that, her massive social media following will no doubt boost her in the voting rounds, giving her a strong advantage outside of just the judges’ scores. With her golden premiere performance, Leavitt has made a powerful first impression, and I’m confident she has what it takes to dance her way straight to the finale.

Dylan Efron

Everyone’s just going to have to trust me on this one — I think Dylan Efron is finale-bound. Best known for winning the last season of “The Traitors,” Efron showed some nerves on premiere night but he also proved he is ready to rise to the challenge. Despite having no prior dance experience, there was real promise in his lines and sharpness on the floor. Efron is paired with one of my favorite pros, Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach, and I have no doubt she will help him grow tremendously throughout the competition. On top of that, his sizable social media following gives him an extra boost, especially as he works through those early jitters. If he keeps stepping outside his comfort zone and lets his lovable personality shine, I believe Efron has a very real shot at making it to the finale.

Jen Affleck

Before the premiere began, I honestly didn’t think Jen Affleck would make this list. But after watching the “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star’s first dance, I had no choice but to add her. I always suspected she had some natural dance ability from her TikToks of dancing in the kitchen with her kids, but her debut performance completely blew me away. Affleck delivered a fiery salsa alongside her partner Jan Ravnik, a first-time pro on “Dancing with the Stars.” She brought an infectious energy that lit up the ballroom and moved with a natural rhythm and flow that stood out compared to the other contestants. Like Leavitt, Affleck will likely benefit from the loyal “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” fan base, which could carry her far in the competition. I’m especially excited to see how she develops over the season and how her partnership with Ravnik evolves. If she continues to bring the same spark and power she showed on premiere night, Jen Affleck could find herself in the finals.

Alix Earle

Social media influencer Alix Earle absolutely has what it takes to make it to the finale. While her premiere performance wasn’t one of my personal favorites, she showed a great deal of promise. Dancing the cha-cha with her partner, three-time Mirrorball trophy winner Val Chmerkovskiy, Earle delivered a performance that was sharp, clean and technically solid. It may have lacked a little bit of the “wow factor,” but the foundation is clearly there. With 4.5 million Instagram followers and 7.5 million TikTok followers, Earle has an enormous fan base ready to support her throughout the competition. Partnered with Chmerkovskiy, who is known for being a tough but transformative teacher, she is in excellent hands. I truly believe he will push her to reach her full potential and help her go the distance in this competition.

Robert Irwin

Everyone say it with me — Robert Irwin is absolutely making it to the finale. The beloved Australian conservationist and zookeeper delivered my favorite performance of the night. Paired with Mirrorball champion Witney Carson, Irwin lit up the ballroom with an infectious jive that had me out of my chair and smiling from ear-to-ear. What surprised me most was how clean his technique already looked, especially because a jive is such a hard dance to perform during the first week. He matched his technique with an energy that radiated through every step. He clearly has the fan support to carry him far, but it is obvious he also has the talent to back it up. With Carson’s incredible choreography and dedication, Irwin is only going to get stronger as the competition continues. Not only do I believe Irwin will reach the finale, but I am convinced he has what it takes to walk away with this season’s Mirrorball trophy.

This season of “Dancing with the Stars” is already off to a thrilling start, and these five contestants have shown they have the right mix of talent, personality and fan support to go the distance. As the competition heats up, I’ll be watching every week to see if my predictions hold true.