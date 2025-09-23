Preview | Panthers look to corral the Mustangs in ACC conference opener

With a week off, Pitt volleyball (8-2, ACC 0-0) had a minute to rest, regroup and sharpen their claws — but now, it’s time to saddle up. This Wednesday, the Panthers travel to Dallas, Texas, for the much-anticipated ACC opener against SMU.

The lead-up

For both programs, this game is more than the start of ACC play — it’s a chance to make an early statement about postseason ambitions. Pitt, currently ranked No. 5 in the nation, has weathered its early-season, out-of-conference games with poise, bouncing back from losses against Nebraska and Florida and going on to win the next eight straight games.

The Panthers have fought for wins in hostile environments like State College, which will help them in the Lone Star State. They are set to face a home crowd that wants nothing more than to see the Panthers choke.

On the other side of the net, SMU comes into this matchup with a respectable amount of wins under its belt. Currently tied with the Panthers for the same record, the Mustangs boast eight wins and two losses. The Mustangs’ two losses have come against No. 11 Purdue, in which they lost in four sets, and were swept by No. 6 Kentucky — a team Pitt swept 3-0 three days prior.

The history

SMU and Pitt played their first match in 2024, so this rivalry is still in its early years. Out of the two games these teams have played, each team has one win. SMU was the only team that managed to best the Panthers during the regular season last year, and the Mustangs wear that victory as a badge of honor. This week, Pitt is out for revenge.

Keys to victory

Pitt’s defensive performance has only improved as the season continues, and keeping up this aspect of its game is essential to a victory. The Panthers will have to keep an eye out for SMU’s pin hitters, sophomore outside/opposite hitter Jadyn Livings and graduate student outside hitter Malaya Jones, who are averaging 16 and 14 kills per game, respectively.

Head coach Dan Fisher has spoken about improving the setter-hitter connection as the Panthers play more games, and this is especially important when facing the Mustangs.

It’s no secret that junior opposite hitter Olivia Babcock is one of the most threatening players for any team to go up against. Graduate student setter Brooke Mosher’s ability to diversify the Panthers’ offensive options will help Pitt rack up points when they can readily assume that the Mustangs will be guarding Babcock heavily. Pitt and SMU will face off in their first match in Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m., and it is available to stream on ACC Network. Then, the Panthers will return to Pittsburgh to take on the Mustangs in their second match on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. in the Petersen Events Center. This game will be available to stream on ESPN.