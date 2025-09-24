SGB approves food accessibility ad hoc committee, discusses campus transportation improvements

Student Government Board approved a new Food Accessibility, Safety and Equity Ad Hoc Committee and proposed improvements to on-campus bike sharing at its weekly meeting on Tuesday night at Nordy’s Place.

Board member Rachel Smookler introduced the ad hoc’s charter and explained that once formed, the committee will aim to uphold and maintain the quality of on-campus dining.

“[The committee] aims to advocate for access to healthy, safe and high-quality food options for all on and off-campus Pitt students,” Smookler said. “Food accessibility, safety and equity are essential to providing a quality campus experience.”

Smookler said she plans to involve students in the ad hoc and emphasized their advocacy role in the committee.

“This ad hoc will work to channel student feedback to key stakeholders to better advocate for student accessibility needs and long-term sustainability,” Smookler said.

At SGB’s meeting on Sept. 16, Smookler expressed interest in involving a wide array of student voices in the ad hoc and showed enthusiasm for future dining improvements.

“Hopefully, we’ll get some underclassmen voices involved in it as well,” Smookler said. “I’m really passionate about dining and allergen advocacy for both off and on-campus students.”

Later on in the meeting, Campus Operations and Innovation Chair Jorja Fleming discussed plans to add more POGOH bike stations in Oakland, citing an increase in student need.

“I think my main concern where I would like to see that change is in South Oakland,” Fleming said. “There’s a lack of bikes in that specific area.”

Fleming also said she would like to get in contact with POGOH about adding additional stations in South Oakland’s most densely student populated areas.

“I would like to see that change surrounding Semple [Street], Meyran [Avenue] and McKee [Place],” Fleming said. “I definitely plan on collaborating with POGOH.”

Fleming said she is in the early stages of planning to collect data from students about POGOH stations and their versatility as a transportation option.

“I would really like to do some student surveys, really emphasizing collaboration with students and their needs,” Fleming said. “That’s still something I’m working on.”

Board member Andrew Elliott said he plans to meet with administration alongside board member Siya Saraswat to discuss student concerns over construction and Pitt’s Event Management System, which allows students to reserve spaces across campus.

“I’ve had some success setting up meetings with the administration talking about construction issues,” Elliott said. “I’ve also been working with board member Saraswat to gather concerns with issues [about] either signing up for EMS or using EMS for their clubs.”

Elliott urged students who have experienced issues with construction or the EMS system to reach out to SGB.

“If you’ve had a problem, please let myself or board member Saraswat know, and we will make sure to bring those up [with administration].”

Allocations:

Steel City Sapna requested $32,214.26 to hold an event. The board denied this request in full.

Chabad at Pitt requested $4,681.50 to hold an event. The board amended and approved the request to $3,745.20.

Women in Business requested $2,685.58 to attend a conference. The board approved this request in full.