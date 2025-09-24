Pitt adjusts apartment-style residence hall entry process 

Pitt is reducing security personnel in apartment-style residence halls, allowing students easier access to their accommodations.

This semester, the University decided to remove the 24-hour guards from apartment-style buildings Bouquet building J, Forbes-Craig Apartments, Centre Plaza Apartments and Ruskin Hall. Between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., student residents can swipe their Pitt IDs directly to unlock the doors.

Currently, these apartment-style buildings remain staffed with overnight security personnel from Allied Universal.

Other apartment-style buildings, such as Bouquet Gardens A-H and Oakwood Apartments, have long been swipe-in only. Suite and dormitory-style housing for both upper class and first-year students continue to be staffed with security personnel at all hours.

University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said the change is “a direct reflection of what our students have told us they wanted” and “is designed to be consistent with other apartment-style locations both on and off campus.”

“Notices were posted in the buildings a week before the adjustment and Allied Security staff spoke directly with students as they entered to make sure everyone was aware of the update,” Stonesifer said.

Abby Smith, a sophomore studying law, criminal justice and society living in Ruskin Hall, said she “had no idea” the guards would be leaving.

“It was just all of a sudden,” Smith said.

Smith said she does not believe the security guards make a difference in terms of student safety and is not concerned about the decreased restrictions to enter the building.

“Anyone can kind of get into the building, but they can’t get into my room, so it doesn’t really affect me,” Smith said.

Gianna Trepiccione, a sophomore biology major currently living in Bouquet J, said she approves of the change and sees being able to swipe in without a security guard as “a little more convenient.”

“As upperclassmen, we can be trusted a little bit more,” Trepiccione said. “I don’t think there’s much of a need for security guards.”

Trepiccione’s roommate Juliana Saccone, a sophomore studying natural sciences, said she prefers the key card system because it speeds up the entry process.

“I just tap and go in whenever I want instead of waiting in line,” Saccone said.

Saccone and Trepiccione also cited the “inconvenient” sign-in process for guests as a reason they prefer the new system. Saccone said the process “takes forever.”

“And you’re limited to three people, which is also a pain,” Trepiccione said.

Olivia Crockett, a sophomore psychology major currently living in Ruskin Hall, raised concerns about building security. She said she doesn’t “feel great” about the change.

“[The sign-in process] is the only thing that would change my mind, because it is painful,” Crockett said. “But it’s weird that you can let anyone in, and it’s not that hard to sneak in through the door when someone opens it.”