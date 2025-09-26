Redemption in Dallas: Pitt defeats SMU in five-set battle

The Panthers got their Dallas redemption. One year after last season’s heartbreaking loss, No. 5 Pitt volleyball returned to Moody Coliseum on Wednesday night and defeated No. 11 SMU in a fierce five-set win to kick off ACC play. Pitt’s winning streak is now at nine straight wins, giving the team a 9-2 overall record and a 1-0 statement win in the conference.

Give them their flowers

Sophomore outside hitter Olivia Babcock had an impressive game with 22 kills on .400 hitting, along with 12 digs and four blocks. Every time SMU gained momentum, Babcock responded with powerful, consistent hits from the back row, specifically in the third set. Alongside her, Ryla Jones delivered on both ends with seven kills and a team-high six block assists.

Redshirt senior setter Brooke Mosher was everywhere on the court, finishing with 51 assists and five aces. Her strong serve ignited Pitt’s biggest runs and her quick sets to the middle had SMU guessing.

Great call, coach

As the match entered the fifth set, head coach Dan Fisher remained composed. He kept his rotation unchanged, believing in the unit that had carried Pitt this far. The trust paid off as Mosher hit two fast aces during the first run, combined with Jones’ kill and a block, creating a 5-0 lead. Suddenly, the Panthers were moving quickly and SMU couldn’t respond.

By the numbers

By the numbers, Pitt delivered its most efficient away game of the season, producing a .294 team hitting percentage. While SMU led 76 to 74, Pitt made the most on every swing with sharper execution. The Panthers’ defense stood out with nine team blocks, including three pivotal block assists from redshirt senior middle blocker Bre Kelley in sets three and five. From the back line, Pitt added six aces, five of which came from Mosher’s aggressive serves, putting SMU under pressure.

What about the other side?

The Mustangs battled till the last second. Graduate student opposite hitter Malaya Jones overwhelmed Pitt’s defense with 23 kills on a .422 hitting percentage, backed by sophomore middle blocker Favor Anyanwu’s seven block assists, helping to shut down the Panthers’ hitters.

In the hectic fifth set, SMU’s serve-receivers broke under pressure. Five attack mistakes and struggles with Mosher’s float serve ended their upset hopes.

What’s next for the Panthers

Pitt won’t have to wait long for a rematch. They’ll host SMU Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center, aiming to sweep the season series and extend their ACC winning streak.