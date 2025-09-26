Ryder Cup 2025 preview: History, expectations, matchups and more

The most electric event in golf is just days away, and the anticipation is rising. This year, the United States will take on Team Europe at Bethpage Black. Set in the heart of Long Island, Bethpage Black is known for its extremely long, narrow and challenging course. The course has previously held the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens and, most recently, the 2019 PGA Championship, won by Brooks Koepka.

Historical background of the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup was first held in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts, originally as a contest between America and Great Britain. Then, several years later, players all over Europe were invited to participate in the matches against the United States. Today, the format has shifted to Team USA vs. Team Europe.

In recent decades, the host nation has largely dominated the Ryder Cup. Since 1993, the United States has failed to win across the Atlantic in Europe — a streak that surprisingly spans over three decades. Although Team Europe has struggled on the road as well, they miraculously beat America during the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Illinois. Europe’s 2012 victory, known as the “Miracle at Medinah,” saw Captain José María Olazábal lead Europe to an unforgettable comeback win over the United States. But since that remarkable road win by Europe, they have not won on U.S. soil.

What to expect at Bethpage

Expect noise. Anticipate tension. Prepare for an epic showdown. On Friday, Sept. 26, the top professional golfers will tee off and battle for the Ryder Cup. So what’s expected? While Team USA has the world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler and a strong, consistent reserve lineup, Team Europe is packed with elite team chemistry, several years of experience and recent Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy.

The weekend will be filled with skyrocket drives from Bryson DeChambeau, precise accuracy from Scottie Scheffler and exquisite consistency from Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood. As mentioned before, Bethpage Black is famously known for its difficulty.

No wonder there’s a warning sign before the first tee that reads, “WARNING, The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers.”

Key golfers to watch

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has once again displayed an incredible PGA season. He led the tour in total official earnings — approximately $27.66 million — and tournament wins — 6. He is No. 1 against the field in the FedEx Cup points standings. Although Scheffler has only participated in two Ryder Cups, his consistency and resilience will allow him to perform well and help Team USA win.

Rory McIlroy

Recent grand slam winner and multiple-time PGA Tour champion, Rory McIlroy, pieced together an incredible year. Last April at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, he claimed the Masters Championship after outlasting fellow European teammate Justin Rose in a playoff. Winning the masters was the last major McIlroy needed to complete the grand slam. With his win, McIlroy became just the sixth professional golfer in history to achieve this milestone. The most recent Grand Slam winner was golf-great Tiger Woods.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau’s last Ryder Cup was at Whistling Straits in 2021, where he daringly drove the green on the par-4 first tee. He then sank a long putt, making eagle. The two-time U.S. Open champion has an extremely powerful stroke that rarely disappoints golf fans. Since he signed the contract to join the LIV tour in 2022, he has been a crucial asset to his team, Crushers GC. This weekend will be his third Ryder Cup.

Tommy Fleetwood

After eight years on tour, Tommy Fleetwood finally won his first PGA event at the end of August. At the Tour Championship, the last signature event of the season, the English superstar shot 18 under par across all four days of the tournament. He outlasted Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley — both of whom will play for Team USA this weekend — to win at East Lake Golf Club. Fleetwood is looking forward to competing in his fourth Ryder Cup as he prepares to take on Team USA.