The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Police blotter: Sept. 18 – Sept. 24

By News Editors
September 26, 2025
TPN File Photo

Thursday, September 18

An officer arrested an individual for criminal mischief, vandalism and possessing instruments of a crime at the Public Safety Building. 

An officer issued a warrant for indecent exposure in the Fifth Avenue Business District. 

Officers assisted City police responding to a disturbance call at The Bridge on Forbes. Officers took a report from an individual who advised she was pepper sprayed. 

An individual reported a criminal mischief at Mervis Hall. Investigation pending.

Officers responded with City police regarding a welfare check on Forbes Avenue. Medics transported an individual to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Friday, September 19

Officers assisted City police with a sex offense at Joe Hammer Square.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Panther Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, September 20

Officers assisted City police with a report of a stolen vehicle at Sennott Garage Lot. The car was recovered and one actor was located.

Sunday, September 21

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at the Strand Building. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security reported a drug law violation and alcohol possession at the Hampton Inn. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Monday, September 22

Officers assisted City police with a harassment report at the Public Safety Building.

Officers assisted City police with a harassment report on Atwood Street.

An officer took a report and issued an arrest warrant at Hillman Library.

Tuesday, September 23

An officer took a report and issued an arrest warrant at Hillman Library.

An individual filed a criminal mischief report at Ruskin Hall. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, September 24

An individual filed a criminal mischief report at Ruskin Hall. Investigation pending.

Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
News Editors