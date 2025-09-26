Police blotter: Sept. 18 – Sept. 24

Thursday, September 18

An officer arrested an individual for criminal mischief, vandalism and possessing instruments of a crime at the Public Safety Building.

An officer issued a warrant for indecent exposure in the Fifth Avenue Business District.

Officers assisted City police responding to a disturbance call at The Bridge on Forbes. Officers took a report from an individual who advised she was pepper sprayed.

An individual reported a criminal mischief at Mervis Hall. Investigation pending.

Officers responded with City police regarding a welfare check on Forbes Avenue. Medics transported an individual to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Friday, September 19

Officers assisted City police with a sex offense at Joe Hammer Square.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Panther Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, September 20

Officers assisted City police with a report of a stolen vehicle at Sennott Garage Lot. The car was recovered and one actor was located.

Sunday, September 21

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at the Strand Building. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security reported a drug law violation and alcohol possession at the Hampton Inn. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Monday, September 22

Officers assisted City police with a harassment report at the Public Safety Building.

Officers assisted City police with a harassment report on Atwood Street.

An officer took a report and issued an arrest warrant at Hillman Library.

Tuesday, September 23

An individual filed a criminal mischief report at Ruskin Hall. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, September 24

