Police blotter: Sept. 18 – Sept. 24

Thursday, September 18
An officer arrested an individual for criminal mischief, vandalism and possessing instruments of a crime at the Public Safety Building.
An officer issued a warrant for indecent exposure in the Fifth Avenue Business District.
Officers assisted City police responding to a disturbance call at The Bridge on Forbes. Officers took a report from an individual who advised she was pepper sprayed.
An individual reported a criminal mischief at Mervis Hall. Investigation pending.
Officers responded with City police regarding a welfare check on Forbes Avenue. Medics transported an individual to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Friday, September 19
Officers assisted City police with a sex offense at Joe Hammer Square.
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Panther Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Saturday, September 20
Officers assisted City police with a report of a stolen vehicle at Sennott Garage Lot. The car was recovered and one actor was located.
Sunday, September 21
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at the Strand Building. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Campus security reported a drug law violation and alcohol possession at the Hampton Inn. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Monday, September 22
Officers assisted City police with a harassment report at the Public Safety Building.
Officers assisted City police with a harassment report on Atwood Street.
An officer took a report and issued an arrest warrant at Hillman Library.
Tuesday, September 23
An officer took a report and issued an arrest warrant at Hillman Library.
An individual filed a criminal mischief report at Ruskin Hall. Investigation pending.
Wednesday, September 24
