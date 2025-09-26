College football weeks 1-4 review: Who will win the Natty?

In just four weeks, the landscape of college football has already shifted far from its preseason outlook, and with undoubtedly more chaos to come, the future looks far from predictable.

Looking back at the first AP Top 25 of the season, many teams no longer stand at their original posts, most dropping down the Top 25 and some not even in it at all. After starting as the No. 6 team in the country, No. 22 Notre Dame’s season is already in jeopardy with two losses. Clemson originally came in at No. 4 and has since lost three out of their four games, dropping out of the AP. The Tigers’ season is virtually over before it even started.

It’s way too early to tell what will happen in the ensuing months, which Pitt fans know all too well. Despite unpredictable forks ahead, this is what I believe the road to the College Football Playoff will look like.

Ohio State Buckeyes

It’s no surprise that the defending champs have sat atop the rankings since their statement win against preseason No. 1 Texas in week one. The Buckeyes returned with two of their superstars from last year in sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and junior defensive back Caleb Downs. They also brought in a stud of a quarterback in first-year Julian Sayin.

This team is simply dominant with wins against Texas, a good Ohio team — which upset West Virginia — and a 70-0 shutout against Grambling State — which has a fantastic band.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this team swept the Big Ten and made their way right back to the National Title game in the process.

Oklahoma Sooners

About 72 hours ago, I would have written that this team has every ingredient of a championship winner. Then, it was announced that Heisman front-runner, junior quarterback John Mateer, will sit out indefinitely after having hand surgery. The Sooners currently sit at No. 7 in the AP Poll, and unlike the other top teams around them, they have been tested multiple times. Big wins against Michigan and Auburn have proven how tough Oklahoma is, especially when it is in front of a home crowd.

It’s unlikely the Sooners’ season could continue the way it started now that their centerpiece is out. If Mateer comes back soon, though, and the Sooners can find a way to scrape by in the meantime, I’d like this team to go far come playoff time.

Group of five

Upsets! Who doesn’t love ‘em? This year has already seen a few, and with them, the group of five race for the presumed one playoff spot that is up for grabs. South Florida started off its season in a dominant fashion with back-to-back ranked wins over then No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida. The No. 18 Bulls then suffered a big loss to No. 5 Miami, which dropped them out of the Top 25. I don’t think this loss ruins their chances of making the CFP, and if the Bulls can win out and take the American Conference title with them, I don’t see any way the committee can keep them out.

But USF isn’t the only group-of-five team making noise. Memphis, Tulane — who also compete in the American Conference — and the Mountain West’s UNLV are all viable contenders, with big resume boosts already sewn to their names. Memphis took down Arkansas in week four, Tulane has wins over Northwestern and Duke and UNLV topped UCLA in week two.

If each of these teams finishes with at most one loss, though, fans might see a historical two-bid group of five playoff picture.

Problems in the headset

In college sports, players are always changing. With moves to the pros and the new age of the transfer portal, teams look totally different from one year to the next. But there is one piece that usually stays the same — the coach. For teams that are used to winning, such as Clemson and Alabama, coaches become an easy scapegoat when wins turn into losses.

For Clemson and ‘Bama, their season started on sour notes, losing prime-time games to LSU and Florida State, respectively. Since then, speculation about the future of their coaches has circulated in the media, with heavy emphasis placed on the Tigers’ head coach, Dabo Swinney, after consecutive losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

Swinney’s role at Clemson is far from what head coach Kalen DeBoer’s is with the Tide. Since becoming head coach in 2009, Swinney has built Clemson into a name-brand powerhouse. DeBoer, who took the helm in January of 2024, inherited arguably the most prestigious program in NCAA history. With only one season under his belt, it’s fair to say DeBoer deserves a fair chance to get back to normal ways in Tuscaloosa, but that’s not to say that fans aren’t already ticked off.

The field is wide open

With a sample size of only a few weeks, it’s easy to say that it’s anyone’s year — but this hasn’t always been true in the past. In each of the power four conferences, there isn’t a clear favorite. Oregon, Penn State and even Michigan have strong chances in the Big Ten, while Miami, Florida State and Georgia Tech are fighting for the ACC. The SEC has its usual parity, and the Big 12 is currently anyone’s for the taking.

With months to go and a clear path to the Natty for any team that wants it, the following weeks should shape up in a very interesting way.