Column | Why my experience at the Career Center should inspire you to give it a try

I’m a communications major, but I have no idea what career I actually want to go into. I’m exaggerating a bit here — I know that I enjoy writing and working with people face to face. But the communications degree is very broad, which makes me stressed about finding the perfect career before I graduate.

Recently, I’ve been particularly worried and overwhelmed, so I decided to Google what types of resources Pitt offered for career development. That’s when I discovered Pitt’s Career Center. Hidden away on the second floor of the William Pitt Union, this underutilized department is truly a hidden gem. It may sound cliché, but all of the staff members are there to help you.

Their website easily navigates you to find a designated mentor who specializes in your major. From there, you can schedule an appointment online, where there are plenty of time slots to choose from. They also have drop-in hours on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When I arrived, I was greeted by the front desk staff, who checked me in and handed me a card to fill out with my basic information, major and interests. I was then directed to sit in the lounge with the other waiting students. It was interesting to hear all the conversations from the various advisors in their separate offices as I waited, discussing career plans with their students. I was brought back to my advisor very quickly, which added to the overall efficiency of the center.

My advisor was very attentive and engaged in our conversation the whole time. She made me feel seen and assured me it was OK to not have every detail of my career figured out. That’s exactly what her job is for students.

We continued to talk for a bit about my love for art, museums, writing and pop culture as she took notes. This is another great thing about the Career Center — they keep records, so you’re really building a bond with your advisor. This way, they have documents of you to reference in the future, which can help guide and narrow down your areas of interest.

The most beneficial tool I received from my first appointment was her advice to take a career test. The one she recommended is both an interest and aptitude test combined into one. There were 11 brain games that took about 5-12 minutes per game. The test in its entirety took me about an hour and a half, for reference, but the way it’s designed lets you take one test at a time in case you want to do it between classes or work.

After you take the tests, the exam calculates your best-fit careers based on your interests, aptitude or a combination of both. This really helped me understand what kinds of problem-solving I work best with and gave me many potential career ideas that I wouldn’t have thought of on my own. The best part of the test is that it’s entirely free for Pitt students. My advisor just sent me a link to create an account.

The website is called YouScience and has a lot of additional tools. For example, the exam analysis also has sections with thorough insights into how your brain specifically functions and the pros and cons of it. One of the most interesting sections had a list of actionable and intentional words that highlight your skill set specifically for your resume or job interviews. These are great to utilize instead of traditional words such as “hardworking” or “timely,” making you stand out to employers.

I booked a second appointment to go over my results with my advisor, just to make sure I didn’t miss anything. She gave me great advice for the next steps in terms of what types of internships I should apply for.

There’s an unspoken pressure to figure out everything you want to do for the rest of your life when you apply to your degree program at 18 years old. This sets up unrealistic expectations and potential future disappointment if you don’t follow the path you decided on as a teenager. In reality, many people change what they study, discover new passions as they get older and even go back to school after working in a specific field for an entirely different degree. The point is, your passions change and you should be able to as well.

It’s easy to get caught up stressing about things you cannot control, especially when it seems like there are no job openings nowadays for students entering the workforce and you’re expected to know the rest of your life the second you go to college. But the truth is, you really don’t have to know anything right now. Life is trial and error, but if your school is offering you free resources to take some of the stress off your back, you might as well utilize them while you still can.

