Predict Four | Four staff writers give their Pitt vs. Louisville predictions

Pitt football is matched up with ACC foe Louisville this weekend and The Pitt News has four staff writers giving their picks for the game.

Pitt defeats Louisville 24-21 // Ethan Lemler, Staff Writer

Coming off the most disappointing game of the year — an overtime loss against rival West Virginia — the Panthers will look to right the ship against a difficult ACC opponent. Maybe this is just one Pitt fan holding onto hope, but redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein needs a big bounce-back game to win the confidence of Pitt fans —and I see it happening.

The Panthers’ defense had an extra week to get healthy, and behind the leadership of All-American Kyle Louis, it will propel the Panthers to victory. The Cardinals, on the other hand, face a Power 4 opponent for the first time this season.

With a victory against JMU earlier in the season looking less impressive, Louisville senior quarterback Miller Moss will look to get off to a hot start to his ACC season against this Pitt defense. This game will come down to the end, but I believe Pitt will hold on in front of a home crowd.

Pitt tops Louisville to kick off ACC season 31-24 // Rithika Praturu, Staff Writer

As the Panthers attempt to come back from a tough loss to their backyard neighbors, they must come out with full force or Pitt fans won’t be happy. Pitt sits at 2-1, but its first ACC matchup against Louisville is a test — the Cardinals have an offense averaging 39.7 points per game and a defense holding opponents to 16 so far.

Coming off a bye week that should prove productive, Holstein — who averages 274 passing yards per game —- has a chance to both redeem the Backyard Brawl loss and exploit a Louisville defense that has notoriously struggled to stop the pass.

The Cardinals’ offense depends on the health of running back Isaac Brown —- who sat out last week —- though Louisville has still leaned on its depth with senior wide receiver Chris Bell and quarterback Miller Moss to start 3-0 this season. But, they are running into the Panthers’ defense —- which is top-ranked in the ACC —- and the Sharks are hungry to win again.

If senior running back Desmond Reid cannot return in time, the Panthers will rely on wide receiver Raphael Williams — who already has three touchdowns on 12 receptions — to help get them to the finish line. With the home advantage and the Panther Pitt back loud and proud, Pitt will take this one and start the ACC season right.

Pitt bounces back at home, defeating Louisville 21-17 // Thomas Simione, Staff Writer

In Pitt’s first ACC matchup of the year, the 3-0 Cardinals will come to town looking to take advantage of a Pitt team that is reeling from a disappointing showing in the Backyard Brawl two weeks ago.

In what was the biggest game of the year for the Panthers up to this point in the season, Pitt came out flat and couldn’t finish the job against their bitter rivals. However, coming off a bye week and playing at home will give Pitt enough of a boost to come back strong and defeat Louisville. The Panthers should be angry after their performance against West Virginia, so I would expect them to come out of the gate swinging on Saturday.

A key possible absence for the Panthers is Reid, whose status is still unclear for Saturday. However, even if the offense is limited due to Reid’s absence, the defense should be able to get key stops and keep it a close game. In the first bout of ACC play, at home and fully rested, the Panthers take a tight, one-score battle to move to 3-1.

Panthers clip Cardinals 30-27 in tight battle // Sean McQuillan, Staff Writer

This game had me thinking — can Louisville sophomore running back Isaac Brown break out against a Pitt defense that allowed 141 rushing yards and three TDs to Tye Edwards of the Mountaineer faithful?

The Cardinals boast the league’s second-ranked defense, and that won’t make it easy for the Panthers to bounce back.

The Panthers just suffered the pain of losing the Backyard Brawl, but the Panthers have Holstein, who will bring a much-needed mentality to his team’s locker room because of his former coach at Alabama, Nick Saban.

“There are two pains in life. There is the pain of discipline and the pain of disappointment,” Saban said. “If one can handle the pain of discipline, they will never have to deal with the pain of disappointment.”

Holstein will take this mentality and run with it. Saban said those words many years ago, and maybe Holstein is dealing with pain. But, he’s one of the best in College Football, and the world will be reminded as to why.

Holstein has 822 yards, nine TDs, leads the league in passing efficiency and tops the ACC in yards per completion. With his mojo and home-field energy, Pitt wins — barely — 30-27.