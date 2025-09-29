A guide to the charming towns and communities of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s many neighborhoods each have their own personality. There’s Squirrel Hill, Shadyside, Lawrenceville, Bloomfield, the Strip District and plenty more, and each of these has something special about it and something new for you to try. These neighborhoods contribute to the versatility of Pittsburgh because each brings its own unique cultures, communities and values to the City.

Squirrel Hill

Squirrel Hill is my all-time favorite neighborhood in Pittsburgh. My favorite cozy spot to share a cup of tea with friends and get some work done is Dobra Tea — with Dobra translating to “good” in languages like Czech, Slovak, Croatian and more. They have tea and food from all around the world. My personal favorite is “Memories of Prague” and their bubble tea. They also have delicious food and snacks like baklava, hummus and pita bread.

Squirrel Hill is also a great walkable part of the City — you can walk around little parks in the area or even just on the sidewalk to take in the various shops and cafes the town has to offer. I recommend going up and down Murray Avenue as well as Forbes Avenue in the area. Jerry’s Records is there, which is my favorite record store in Pittsburgh. They have so many good deals, so if you’re a music lover, you should definitely go check it out. Squirrel Hill is home to The Manor movie theatre too, which has cheap tickets and great movies.

As another mention, if you are a fan of Mac Miller — who was from Pittsburgh — head to Blue Slide Park, which is also in the Squirrel Hill area. “Blue Slide Park” is a Mac Miller album, and it is also where the album cover photo for “K.I.D.S.” was taken. You can also visit where the artist used to work — Frick Park Market — which offers amazing deli food as well as significant history. Right near this deli market is The Frick Pittsburgh, a beautiful museum that I just found out about a few months ago.

Shadyside

Another great neighborhood is Shadyside, with the amazing Walnut Street lined with restaurants and cute stores. If you’re artsy, stop into Blick. If you’re in the mood for music, stop into Amazing Books & Records. However, if you’re in the mood for food, check out Mercurio’s for some incredible pizza and gelato! If you want a coffee date, Jitters is the spot for you. Shadyside is also lovely to walk around in and just look at all the beautiful houses in the area.

Strip District

The Strip District is another great food and shopping center. It’s home to the incredible Pennsylvania Macaroni Company, which has a wide selection of pasta and other Italian food. There is also S&D Polish Deli. If you want to stop in a cute store for trinkets, go into Posman Books. There are so many restaurants in the Strip District, and even as a senior who has been in Pittsburgh for many years, there is still so much left that I have to try. If you’re over 21, there are also some bars and breweries to check out, like Cinderlands Beer Co. and The BeerHive.

Bloomfield and Lawrenceville

Bloomfield and Lawrenceville are right near the Strip District. These neighborhoods are home to a lot of thrift stores, clubs, bars, book stores, restaurants and more. For example, Gemini Thrift, Big Idea Bookstore, Belvederes, Church Brew Works, Bantha Tea Bar and Fifty One Ten Vintage are great places to check out!

There are a lot of small businesses in these different neighborhoods of the City that I highly recommend visiting, and during your time here, I hope you find your favorite. Pitt students should venture out of Oakland because the City of Pittsburgh has a lot to offer. There is so much more to this city than just Oakland. If you are a first year reading this, take advantage of these neighborhoods while you’re in this city. Even if you’re an upperclassman, it’s always good to try something new after being in the City for over a year. I love a neighborhood that has a good mix of restaurants, cafes and music stores, and all these have just that and more. There is so much to discover in this city, and I feel like I find something new every time I venture out. Pittsburgh has all these lovely neighborhoods with their own charm and personalities — something that adds to the versatile culture of our city.

