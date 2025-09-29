Column | Why fall is simply the best season

It’s September, and it’s 85 degrees outside in Pittsburgh. I am hot and sweaty as I huff my way to classes, wishing for a cool breeze, the crunch of multicolored leaves and the promise of a pumpkin patch.

While spring might be a contender for the number one spot, its pollen and dramatic temperature changes easily make it second to autumn. Fall will always be my number one season for many reasons, but I think the most important is the weather. In recent years, the beginning of autumn can feel a bit warm, but as summer eases its way out, a comfortable breeze replaces the humid environment we came to know.

The beginning of fall is also warm enough to enjoy the remnants of summer without all the downsides. There are fewer pests and bugs, the heat is lower and the possibility of getting burned is significantly reduced. It also stays light just long enough that you avoid the depressing, dark winter slump. One could say it’s the perfect balance of the three other seasons.

Some of the best aspects of the fall and winter weather is the ability to curl up indoors with a good book, maybe right next to a crackling fire. The difference between the two lies with the severity of the elements. Fall’s chilly breezes aren’t too difficult to withstand compared to winter’s frigid grip. Cold snow creeping through your winter wear, frozen windshields and slippery ice patches makes fall the more appealing season.

However, the fun doesn’t stop with the weather. Some of the most memorable parts of fall are all of the festive foods and drinks. Not only do coffee shops release new autumn flavors such as Starbucks’ or Saxbys’ signature pumpkin spice lattes, but restaurants, grocery stores and bakeries will also carry new, festive treats. Oftentimes these foods are available for a limited time only, so the excitement resurfaces every year, making it an extra special occasion.

Fall is also the beginning of the comfort food recipes for me. Hearty stews, soups, chili, mac and cheese and chicken pot pies fill homes with a sweet aroma of home cooked love. Vegetables such as squash, sweet potato, parsnips and carrots are in full season. Sweets like pumpkin pie, apple tarts and caramel snickerdoodles are not only fun to make, but fill your soul as you prepare for a long winter.

Yet, the cherry on top of this special season are the many exciting activities that only happen once a year. A lot of places near farms will have farm festivals full of caramel apples, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and slides or trampolines. If you don’t live near a farm, don’t worry. Pumpkin patches are sprinkled throughout the suburbs of cities, and apple picking is not much farther.

The joy of autumn stretches far and wide between hayrides, football games, campfires, farmers’ markets, ghost tours and watching Halloween movies with a cup of hot chocolate. Some of my fondest memories are of going to haunted houses around Halloween time and trick-or-treating as a kid. My excitement for fall-time fun began early — I spent the end of my summer meticulously planning what I wanted to dress up as that year.

I would be remiss to end without mentioning the nostalgic impact fall often has on American childhoods. The back-to-school time for children lines up with the start of fall, and children are often excited to see their friends after a long summer break and get back into the routine of learning. I personally have fond memories of jumping into leaf piles and carving pumpkins with my family — or even not-so-fond memories like my mom telling me that I have to wear a jacket over my Halloween costume.

Teachers often try to make this time just as special in the classroom. They decorate with paper leaves and sketched jack-o’-lanterns, read fall books during storytime, plan crafts and activities around the time of year, and, if their class is lucky, they’ll play a classic like “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

While all of the seasons have something special about them, fall is more than a section of time on my calendar — it’s a feeling, a place and a memory I wish to relive each year.

Faith Richardson likes to write about student life, the arts, and the media. Email her at [email protected].