University assures clean water fountains despite student complaints

Students are raising concerns about the safety of campus drinking water after suspecting unclean water, residue and expired filters — even though the University cleans its fountains daily and Pittsburgh Water assures that all City drinking water is safe.

Pittsburgh Water provides drinking water to the majority of Pittsburgh neighborhoods, including the University’s campus. Pittsburgh Water and Pitt’s Facilities Management both make sure the fountains are cleaned daily and monitor water resource safety, but students continue to doubt their cleanliness.

Neha Yerr, a senior neuroscience major, is familiar with campus water fountains after four years at Pitt and said some of them are “terrible.”

“Hillman [Library’s] water quality is literally disgusting,” Yerr said. “I swear my water came out a little yellow on the fourth floor once.”

Despite uneasiness among students, the University ensures that water fountains across campus are cleaned daily. Laura Zullo, the vice chancellor for Facilities Management, said cleaning procedures are monitored to maintain accountability and consistency.

These procedures include regularly cleaning, sanitizing, inspecting and visually checking high-touch surfaces and drainage areas to prevent contamination and ensure proper function.

“Our commitment to daily cleaning helps ensure that every individual has access to safe, hygienic drinking water,” Zullo said. “We appreciate the public’s trust and will continue to uphold the highest standards of cleanliness and care.”

Pittsburgh’s drinking water meets and surpasses all federal and state regulations for drinking water quality, according to Pittsburgh Water’s 2024 annual drinking water quality report. Though the City acknowledged some “contaminants” in its water after daily testing, the sources still meet regulatory requirements.

“Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants,” the Pittsburgh Water quality report said. “The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk.”

All of campus’s water fountains use water that goes through a four step treatment process of clarification, filtration, disinfection and distribution.

Though they are cleaned regularly, some water fountains reportedly have buildup and stains on or around the spouts, making students uneasy.

Zullo acknowledged the presence of apparent buildup, but said stains are due to the individual fountain’s age. Water fountains are typically only replaced upon failure and during renovations or building upgrades.

Although these fountains are cleaned daily and use treated water, some students said they’ve encountered unclean drinking water. Ava Campman, a sophomore psychology major, shared her experience last year in her first-year dorm.

“I lived in Sutherland and gunk would build up in our water bottles from those water fountains,” Campman said. “We would find black things in the water.”

The University works to make sure there is safe drinking water in all campus buildings according to Ryan Young, associate director of Safety Programs, Environmental Health and Safety. They collaborate with building managers to proactively monitor and test water, provide technical support and address any urgent concerns.

“All buildings are regularly tested in addition to monitoring by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, whose water meets EPA and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection standards when delivered to campus.”

Louri Oliver, a sophomore rehabilitation sciences major, has seen stains on water fountains located in academic buildings. She typically avoids these fountains and buys bottled water.

“The water bottles are a lot better,” Oliver said. “I appreciate how [the water] doesn’t taste like chlorine.”

Some of the hydration stations are equipped with a specific bottle-filler that includes a water filter. These filters indicate the quality of the filtered water using green, orange, and red lights. Some students, including Campman, reported orange and red lights on certain stations.

“I often don’t feel like walking anywhere else, so I just drink from the red filter [water fountain],” Campman said. “But then I’m like, ‘what if I die?’”

The University staff replaces filters at hydration stations on a cycle based upon the service period, according to Zullo.

“Please know that not all fountains or hydration stations have secondary filters by design,” Zullo said. “Those that do are monitored by maintenance staff and the assigned building facility managers.”

In 2022, Soda Stream machines were placed around campus for students to freely get still water. The machines produced both sparkling and still water that came in different flavors, while users could even adjust the temperature of their water.

Maya Riaz, a senior neuroscience major, enjoyed using the Soda Stream fountain compared to other ones on campus.

“There was a really good [machine] in the William Pitt Union,” said Riaz. “I don’t know what happened to that one. They took those away and it had crisp water. It was perfect.”

The Soda Stream machines were part of a pilot program with PepsiCo, according to Matthew Sterne, vice chancellor for Business Services. The company elected not to continue this year due to low participation.

Zullo promised the University community they will continue to uphold the highest standards of cleanliness and care.

“We want to assure our community that the cleanliness and safety of our public water fountains remain a top priority,” Zullo said. “We appreciate the public’s trust.”