Feeling the heat: Pittsburgh experienced its 13th driest period ever recorded this month

In the wake of Pittsburgh’s recent drought, experts and students are feeling the heat.

Western Pennsylvania experienced its 13th driest period on record this September. Despite last week’s heavy rainfall, persistent warm climates are following trends from previous years and affecting local communities and wildlife alike.

Liana Lupo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, confirmed the Pittsburgh area was in a drought during the first three weeks of September. Some areas, such as Beaver County, even reached “severe” drought status.

“[This drought was] a little more unusual,” Lupo said. “I don’t know if I would say very unusual, but it’s definitely unusual to be under half an inch of rain for the first 3 weeks of the month.”

Rachel Verdi, a fourth year PhD student studying amphibian disease resilience at Pitt, said the drought has been stressful on local plants and wildlife.

“It’s caused trees in the area to lose their leaves sooner because there’s just not enough water. It’s also causing wildflowers to crisp up compared to years with more rain and less heat stress,” Verdi said.

Verdi said the drought can also affect birds and other animals, since they have less access to resources such as food and water as they prepare for migration.

“[There is] more stress on the entire system, and it’s all stemming from how crispy everything has become, and more quickly [trees] are drying up,” Verdi said.

Students living in on-campus housing without air conditioning also felt the effects of the drought. Addison Knight, a first-year rehabilitation sciences major living in Holland Hall, has been living without air conditioning since coming to Pitt.

“[My roommates and I] like to avoid the room during the day because we don’t get anything done,” Knight said.

Violet Mullenix, a sophomore biology major living in Forbes-Craig Apartments, feels frustrated by the lack of air conditioning in some on-campus housing.

“Pitt could, as a default, give people a fan or two, if they’re living in no-AC dorms,” Mullenix said.

Mullenix said that she limits the amount of time she spends in her living space due to the lack of air conditioning.

“I think AC is probably significantly important because if you can’t go to your own place to sleep or study, I think that definitely affects students,” Mullenix said.

Following the drought, Pittsburgh experienced a week of heavy rain. Mark Abbott, a professor in Pitt’s geology and environmental science department, said the transition from El Niño to La Niña conditions is driving recent climate instabilities.

“In addition to that general trend with warming, you also have just more variability overall,” Abbott said.

“We’ve gone from several years of El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific, to now it seems to be shifting into a La Niña phase. In addition to [the] general trend [of global] warming, you also have just more variability [in weather] overall,” Abbott said.

Pittsburgh is particularly prone to heat-related risks. According to Climate Check, a national climate risk assessment initiative, Pittsburgh is designated as a “significant” risk city, with 60% of buildings at wildfire risk and 9% at flooding risk.

Pitt currently has 17 student organizations who work with the Student Office of Sustainability that advocate for and try to combat environmental and sustainability issues. Randall Ward Allebach, an adjunct professor in Pitt’s geology and environmental science department, is an adviser for many of these student organizations.

“They do projects like encouraging pollinator gardens [or] encouraging stormwater control [and] control of CSO, combined sewer overflow,” Allebach said.

Allebach said even small individual actions can contribute to combating climate issues.

“Everything that students do to try and be more sustainable, to try and defray even a little, tiny bit of climate problems is important,” Allebach said, “From planting the smallest gardens to encourage pollinators to building bioswales and planting trees.”