Big brands are taking over Pitt’s campus and students’ social media feeds

Big brands are setting up shop on Pitt’s campus.

With an increasing campus presence of brand tabling, pop-up shops and energy drink promotions, student marketing ambassadors are witnessing the rise in brand marketing on campus, which they say is bolstered through social media.

Natasha Montesdeoca, a junior marketing and supply chain management major who worked as an ambassador at the recent Maybelline pop-up shop in the quad, said she thinks posting on social media is “75% of the job” of student marketing. Montesdeoca is also an ambassador for BEARPAW, which required her to have more than a thousand followers before applying.

“Brands — their number one goal is to always keep up with whatever is going on around them and what’s going on in their consumers’ lives,” Montesdeoca said. “A lot of us are Gen Z, and they know Gen Z means social media. That’s what we check in on every day.”

The most popular social media platforms for Gen Z are Instagram, Youtube and TikTok. Out of all platforms, Gen Z consumers use Instagram and TikTok most for product discovery. Additionally, 55% of Gen Z have made an online purchase while scrolling their social media feeds.

“Social media is so critical to how people are influenced nowadays,” Montesdeoca said. “I think because of the growth in TikTok and Instagram influencers, it is something that has become more popular.”

The Maybelline event was part of its broader college campus tour, which featured makeup artists, their mental health awareness campaign and free makeup in exchange for email list sign-ups. Montesdeoca said the event was so well attended that some students were unable to participate.

“I would say the lines wrapped around the quad both days. On Friday, people came two hours before we even set up the actual truck,” Montesdeoca said.

Montesdeoca said her position was a collaboration between Maybelline and Youth Marketing Connection, a marketing agency that connects brands with younger generations.

Ben Varquez, managing director of Youth Marketing Connection, said the number of Pitt students who work with the agency varies year to year, though it typically lays anywhere from zero to 25. Varquez emphasized the effectiveness of student marketing.

“Most of our brand partners want to reach college students because for the first time in their life, they’re making more of their own purchases and starting to develop their own brand preferences,” Varquez said.

Varquez added that companies are turning to new ways of marketing to target students.

“In order to effectively [reach students], companies have to create interesting, authentic, compelling and desirable experiences for students — and/or the community — to participate in,” Varquez said.

Ariana Santiago, a junior psychology major, works with the clothing brand Edikted and helps promote the beverage brands Poppi and Bloom Nutrition through her sorority, Kappa Delta. Santiago said she feels the content being marketed to children is shifting from entertainment to commerce over time.

“[Current college students] had stupid videos of people playing with toys or making slime, but now you’re seeing the kids buying all of this junk stuff,” Santiago said.

Santiago said she believes that the trend in brand marketing on campus could be boosting the Greek life enrollment trend, because children are seeing college students in Greek life posting with their sponsorships.

“As their taste matures and they get older, they’re seeing these organizations of 400 girls posting in their Edikted stuff, and they’re going to want that next. They’ll go to college and say, ‘Oh, the Edikted truck is here. Thank God I can be like these girls.'”

Santiago’s work with Edikted entails posting on her social media feed while wearing their clothes, and she receives a $150 credit for the brand’s website in return. Partnered creators like Santiago can also receive a personalized code for their followers to use at checkout in exchange for a personal discount on future purchases. Given the use of social media in her partnerships, Santiago said she believes it is important for marketing.

“I think [social media marketing] works so well because we’re in such a crazy digital time right now,” Santiago said. “If you’re posting it, you’re obviously going to get attention from it. I’ve used my friends’ Edikted [codes], so it works.”

Some brand ambassadors do not use social media heavily. Sarah Posner, a junior marketing major, is a Depop campus ambassador, which requires her to host eight events including thrift swaps, tabling and educational seminars at clubs on campus, with a main goal of boosting sign-ups for its app. Posner created an Instagram account to connect with clubs and students.

Posner said she thinks some brands focus on in-person student connections for a reason.

“I think brands are noticing that students promoting them are probably more effective than influencers. It means a little bit more hearing from your peers than hearing it from somebody on social media,” Posner said.

Posner added that her job does not involve working with the company directly but is more focused on connecting directly with students.

“It’s very student-oriented. They just said, ‘Here’s 100 pins, 100 stickers — give them out.’ They’re just telling us to spread the word,” Posner said. “They’re using us as an outlet, which I think is honestly really smart.”

Kat Turner, a junior media and professional communications major, works as an ambassador for Doritos and skincare brand Good Molecules. Since starting her Good Molecules position, Turner said her TikTok following has increased from about 200 to 7,000 followers.

She also helped advertise the recent Uber Eats food truck event by posting on social media, which was an opportunity she found through a career platform called Home From College.

“I just went to the event, recorded it, talked about it on campus, posted it on TikTok and then I submitted it to the platform for them to accept it,” Turner said.

Turner said students who are interested in student marketing ambassador positions would “probably already be comfortable in the social media space.”

Additionally, Turner said social media posts can serve as a personal portfolio so people can see your capabilities.

“That’s kind of how I look at my own TikTok — it’s a whole collection of things that I’ve accomplished,” Turner said.

Turner said she believes ambassador experience could help kickstart a career in digital marketing and professional communications.

“It’s not everything, but I definitely would recommend it if this is something that you really want to do because we live in an age where everybody’s online and that’s how people find out about things,” Turner said. “Just being active on platforms like that, which brands have a space on, I would say would be a big help for people that want to break into it.”

This story was updated to accurately reflect Turner’s brand partnerships. The Pitt News remains committed to factual news coverage.