Running in Pittsburgh: Finding a community through exercise

According to runners in the Steel City, running is more than a sport — it’s a community.

Despite the hills, a number of different running clubs around Pittsburgh report growing attendance and club memberships. Runners across the city can branch out through a number of run clubs, including Club Running at Pitt, Yinz Run Club and Pittsburgh Girls Run Club.

Paige Colson, a sophomore nursing major, has noticed Pittsburgh’s increased interest in running.

“Whether I’m running with the club or just running myself, I just see people running all the time, so I definitely think there is some sort of uptick in running in general,” Colson said.

Siena Williams, a first-year elementary education major, ran when she was in high school and is now part of Club Running at Pitt, which she joined to meet people and motivate herself to stay active.

“For me, running on my own, I’m always super unmotivated to go out and run,” Williams said. “So it’s nice to have a set time every day where I’m like, ‘I’m gonna go on my run at 5:30 and get to see people.’”

Running isn’t just an individual or small-group feat — P3R uses Pittsburgh as a landscape to host events, including The Richard S. Caliguiri Great Race and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

Liam Halferty, senior manager of marketing at P3R, noted that P3R’s running events are available for everyone, regardless of ability or speed.

“We host events for participants of any age, any skill level, from beginner runners to elite runners,” Halferty said. “Demographics range basically across the spectrum — from infants, all the way up to people in our events that are in their 80s and 90s, even.”

This past weekend, the Great Race ran through Squirrel Hill, Oakland, Uptown and Downtown. According to race director Brian Katze, the number of runners in P3R races increases each year.

“Across this weekend, we had just under 10,000 participants between the Junior Great Race yesterday, our 5 and 10K,” Katze said. “Every year, we’re getting bigger, and it’s great to see everybody coming out and participating every year.”

P3R is increasing its efforts to encourage younger adults to join the races, specifically targeting college campuses to recruit more runners.

“For those that have seen the race or participated, the 5K starts at Pitt’s campus and the 10K runs through CMU, Pitt, Carlow, Chatham, all of them — so we have a good opportunity to interact with those students,” Katze said. “We’ve made efforts to try and target college students and get them out to participate or just volunteer.”

Dan Lampmann, founder and president of YRC, similarly hopes to bring together a community through running.

“The whole goal is to use running as a vehicle for community, as a vehicle for connection, and try to make it fun, light, silly and exciting for anyone that comes in,” Lampmann said.

YRC started in 2021, and in four years, its membership has boomed.

“We’ve grown from five folks a week to somewhere between 150 to 270 runners every Wednesday night,” Lampmann said.

Lampmann started the YRC because he recognized people desire being “a part of something.”

“When I started YRC, it was really about finding that connection, and running was just a way to do that,” Lampmann said.

Running clubs can be found all across Pitt’s campus, too. Julia Shellard, a senior communication science major, joined Club Running at Pitt during her first year and finds the running culture “very supportive.”

“Everyone’s just there to encourage each other, and it’s not necessarily about being the best runner, but about getting out there and just running to the best of your ability and having fun while doing it,” Shellard said.

Rory Carney, a senior marketing major and president of Club Running at Pitt, said running clubs offer a number of different physical and mental benefits.

“It’s good for physical health, obviously. It’s definitely good for mental health, especially, and it gives people a lot of opportunities, especially people that want to still be competitive after high school. We have a lot of good racing opportunities,” Carney said.

According to Colson, running can be a way for people to take a break.

“Just for mental health reasons, I think getting out there, getting a little bit of social activity, just clears the mind and helps you de-stress from the day,” Colson said.

Emily Poe, a sophomore psychology and law, criminal justice and society major, enjoys running because of its “mind, soul, body connection.”

“If one thing’s down, everything else is gonna be down, so having that balance is important,” Poe said. “It makes you feel better all around.”

Danielle Miller, a senior nutrition science and dietetics major and founder of Pittsburgh Girls Run Club, started the girls-only club last year. Since its debut, Miller said that the club’s membership has grown because of an increasing interest in running and health all around.

“I think that people are very into just health and wellness in general,” Miller said. “I think people are interested in longevity and making sure that they can stay active no matter where they are.”

Katze hopes that younger generations will continue their increased interest in running.

“Keep the race going,” Katze said. “You know, running isn’t a punishment or laborious — [it] can be fun and entertaining.”