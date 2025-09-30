Opinion | Why I think the alleged TV-MA rating for “Stranger Things 5” is hopeful for the series’ final season

This November, “Stranger Things” is finally releasing its fifth and final season. Despite the lengthy periods between seasons, it seems that fans keep coming back for more — with the show being the third most-watched TV show globally on Netflix — even with this final season coming out three years after season four. They’re more excited than ever to see what this series finale holds. This past week, fans on social media platforms have been raving about the rumor of “Stranger Things 5” getting a TV-MA rating. This could be a major clue as to what this new season holds due to fewer restrictions on content. I think the rating change is great for the show because it shows how “Stranger Things” is adapting to the world outside of the TV screen. The show’s main audience has grown up since the release of the first season, and this season grows along with the maturity of the target audience.

Many times, viewers browse their TV and click on a show without paying much attention to the rating. However, lots of people can get overwhelmed by certain elements of a show, which is why knowing the rating can help determine if this show would be a good watch for them. Though the guide for content ratings has minor differences across different platforms, the main points are the same everywhere. With a TV-14 rating, parental discretion is advised, and some material in the show may be inappropriate for viewers under 14 years old. This content usually contains violence, brief and censored nudity and limited inappropriate language. In contrast, a TV-MA rating is for mature audiences only, typically those over the age of 17 on most platforms. Designed for the entertainment of adults, this content is much more extreme, featuring intense, gory violence, strong language with no limitations and strong and more frequent sexual content. The difference between TV-14 and TV-MA ratings is major when it comes to who is watching. I agree with the previous seasons of “Stranger Things” being rated TV-14 because, at the time that it was released, older children and teenagers were the target audience for the show. However, since it has been so long since the release of season 4, I think the show would risk losing viewers if it kept the content less mature.

This difference could mean a lot in terms of the intensity of this season of “Stranger Things.” With the characters in the show more grown up, it would make sense that we might see more extreme topics such as nudity and sexual content, language and — especially — gore. In “Stranger Things,” every season of the show seems to get bigger and bigger in terms of plot, characters, dangers and risks, so it would be no surprise if the directors of the show do everything they can to make this final season the biggest yet in terms of everything discussed before. Starting in season one, Will is taken to the Upside Down, and the whole season is dedicated to following the other characters as they find Will. Season two then introduces physical entities from the Upside Down now entering Hawkins, like the Mind Flayer and the Demodogs. Season three follows the characters as they try to prevent the Soviet Russians from opening the gate to the Upside Down that is under Starcourt Mall, while Max’s step-brother, Billy, becomes the main host for the Mind Flayer as it begins to terrorize other residents in the town of Hawkins. In season four, as Hawkins faces sudden, grim deaths, the gang discovers that it is the evil monster Vecna who is causing these deaths. Vecna is not only somehow connected to Max, but is connected to Eleven as well, as she was the one who sent him to the Upside Down in the first place. The gang then travels to the Upside Down to fight this evil. However, the season ends with the entire town of Hawkins becoming a gate to the Upside Down and shows the two worlds converging. Season five is now set up for the characters to face their biggest threat yet. This change in rating could mean higher stakes, which it seems in previous seasons that the makers were building up to.

I think a change in rating from the first four seasons to the last season would increase viewer interest and advance the plot and character relationships. A mature rating would also allow for more gory violence. It might be hard to imagine “Stranger Things” as more violent than it already is, but this violence could add more horror elements to the show, really playing into its genre. It could also evoke deeper emotions from the audience in terms of fear elements, and I think the best films and TV shows are the ones that can make you feel. Another thing a higher rating would allow for is stronger language that is not restrained. This language doesn’t just include cursing but includes mature topics like sex, drugs, alcohol and more. Inappropriate language can add a level of adult humor, which is important in such an intense show like this one, and comic relief is definitely necessary to lighten the mood with the show’s darker themes. Though it can be funny without inappropriate language, this type of comedy is one that tends to go big or go home. Since it’s not restrained, it is open to topics that would otherwise be sensitive subjects. Strong language also gives emphasis to certain lines and elements within the writing that the writers might want to intentionally bring attention to.

I completely support this change and think this could be a great way to end a show that has been running for nearly a decade. It is crazy to think season one came out all the way back in July 2016. I was ten when the show first came out, and now I’m in my second year of college. This is a similar experience for most people who have watched the show. Even the actors in the show have seen this growth. Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven, was twelve years old when she began on “Stranger Things,” which was around the same age as her co-stars like Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink, give or take a year or two, according to Ranker. Millie Bobby Brown is now 21 years old, has just been recently married to Jake Bongiovi and has also just adopted her first child, according to E! News. Since the target audience of the show was older children and teens when it started, the show should follow the growth of its audience by changing to an adult rating. We have grown up with the show, so it only makes sense that the show would now grow up with us. It would be a true full-circle moment.

