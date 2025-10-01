Gracie Kahoun: ‘A ray of sunshine’

Gracie Kahoun grew up as the only girl on the field, suiting up in pads and a helmet to play boys’ lacrosse alongside her older brothers in Zionsville, Indiana. This shaped her “never give up” philosophy in life and led her down the path to playing collegiate lacrosse.

An Ohio native, her father, Craig Kahoun, played at Butler during its inaugural season in 1992 and professionally for the Rochester Rattlers. He then returned to Butler from 2000 to 2004 as its head coach, helping the new program get its footing. This played an instrumental role in guiding Gracie to come to a then one-year-old program at Pitt.

“He told me, ‘Go start a legacy,’” Kahoun said. “That’s what he did at Butler, and that’s what I wanted to do at Pitt.”

Now in its fifth year, Pitt women’s lacrosse is no longer the new kid at school. Last season, the Panthers posted their best record in program history, going 8-8 and earning their first ranked win in history against No. 25 Notre Dame, which meant even more to her since her brother plays football for the Fighting Irish.

“We’re not doing this thing where we go home in April anymore,” Kahoun said. “Our team motto is ‘Play Through May.’ We want to make the NCAA tournament. We want to be a household name.”

The now-senior Kahoun has started in every game for Pitt women’s lacrosse over the last two seasons, providing a reliable defender for the team. Her impact stretches even beyond the field — she sees the game as a platform to help others in need and build connections that foster meaningful change.

“I always try to remember my ‘why,’” Kahoun said. “My little sister had leukemia when I was in elementary school. That experience shaped everything. It taught me how fragile life is and how important it is to go all in — whether it’s lacrosse, school or helping others.”

That “why” is what led Kahoun to multiple Pittsburgh-area hospital visits. Here, she has forged deep bonds with children facing medical challenges.

One of those connections was with a young girl named Julia and her family. Julia was recovering from a multi-organ transplant, and she helped solidify the reasoning behind that “why.” When things get difficult for Kahoun, she tries to regain perspective by paying a visit to her and others.

The impact Kahoun has had on her younger sister, Ruby, a sophomore in high school, is another example of her empathetic personality.

“When I was younger and had leukemia for two and a half years, my older sister had to be more helpful to me and, at the same time, more independent for herself,” Ruby said. “Despite the extra attention I needed during the treatment, Gracie was always there for me. She’s been my rock — not just during treatment, but even now. I viewed her as my best friend, not just as my sister. She’s so much more than that.”

Kahoun’s affinity for leadership extends across Pitt Athletics, too. She is the president of the ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee board. She has also received honors such as the Heart of the Panther Award and the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll, but remains humble in her motivation.

“I don’t do things to get recognized,” Kahoun said. “I believe good things happen to good people. If I’m doing good for others, that’s enough.”

Her teammates echoed this when Kahoun launched the Pitt Pals initiative last year. Pitt Pals pairs players with children at the Boys and Girls Club in Lawrenceville, exchanging letters and visits with them. Her entire team signed up with zero hesitation when asked.

“Our culture is one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Kahoun said. “We do everything together. We’re all bought in, our staff, Coach Boissonneault, Joe [Lassi], everyone — they’ve set the tone from day one.”

Now a graduate student after finishing her undergraduate degree in three years, Kahoun remembers when her coach made it clear that “school comes first — don’t worry about it.”

And that told Kahoun all she needed to know about the support Pitt women’s lacrosse would provide.

The same support that Pitt women’s lacrosse gives Kahoun is something that her sister, Ruby, sees in her every day.

“Gracie is like a ray of sunshine,” Ruby said. “Her positive energy always puts a smile on everyone’s face. She’s very loving and caring toward everyone around her. She’s also very unselfish and puts others’ needs before her own. I admire her ability to do this and hope I can be more like her.”

Now, as she enters her senior season, Kahoun’s main focus is on impact — not just wins and losses, but the kind of legacy she leaves behind to help foster a greater future for the program.

At an ACC SAAC meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, commissioner of the ACC, Jim Philips, shared a metaphor that stuck with her. He told her that college athletics is like a four-by-four relay. You have four years, then you pass the baton to someone else. So after the end of those four years, leave the baton better than you found it.

“That’s my goal — to leave Pitt Athletics better than I found it,” Kahoun said, “whether it’s in the locker room, the hospital or the classroom. I want people to say, ‘Gracie made this a better place.’”

As Pitt lacrosse continues to grow, there is no question if her influence will be remembered. Not only did she fill the stat sheet with her eight ground balls and 17 caused turnovers last year, but she also spent hours doing community service and making visits to improve childrens’ days in the hospital. She will lead the future Pitt women’s lacrosse players not only as an exemplary leader but as a person as well.

“I wouldn’t be Gracie without my team — they let me be every part of myself. Funny Gracie, leader Gracie, weird Gracie,” Kahoun said. “This is the first time I’ve felt like my authentic self, and that’s because of them.”