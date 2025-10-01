New on-campus housing proposed in renewed Campus Master Plan

The Campus Master Plan, a roadmap for the next 30 years at Pitt, was recently redeveloped over an 18-month period to address more immediate needs, including on-campus student housing and campus accessibility.

The CMP is a guideline originally established in 2019 by the Office of Planning, Design and Construction for campus development within the next few decades. The revised plan will primarily focus on developing more on-campus student housing, bettering the physical landscape on campus and reconfiguring a number of academic and student buildings.

According to Gina Bleck, the vice chancellor for Planning, Design and Construction, the revised CMP will better center student and community needs.

“It identifies opportunities to enhance accessibility and inclusivity, streamlines wayfinding and mobility, and strengthens the campus’s sense of place,” Bleck said.

The Office of Planning, Design and Construction will present the plan for approval to the full Board of Trustees at their meeting in December.

“The plan is a living document, an aspirational guide that evolves with the University’s needs and priorities, and a strategic roadmap for campus-wide renewal and growth,” Bleck said.

The CMP will also correspond with several other previous and recent University plans, according to Bleck.

“To ensure continued alignment with the Plan for Pitt 2028, the Pitt Institutional Plan and University priorities, the renewed Campus Master Plan builds on the strong foundation of the 2019 Campus Master Plan,” Bleck said.

The CMP prioritizes new on-campus student housing. One of the proposals for housing is transforming the upper levels of the William Pitt Union into living spaces. The student union itself would move across Fifth Avenue to the Pittsburgh Athletic Association building.

“[The William Pitt Union] was initially designed as a hotel, [so] its floor plans are conducive to housing with appropriate window spacings and floor dimensions,” Bleck said. “The PAA building’s layout is more appropriate for a student union. Its prestigious location and impressive structure [will] put students at the heart of campus and at the heart of the plan.”

Other proposed student housing includes a new “Tower D” located between South Bouquet Street and Oakland Avenue next to Jimmy John’s, where a public parking lot is currently located. The building plans have yet to be designed.

The CMP has several other student housing proposals to accommodate the Plan for Pitt 2028’s target of enrolling 22,000 undergraduates by the end of its rollout — which the University is currently “on track to meet,” according to Bleck.

“To support this growth, Pitt is exploring a range of long-term solutions, including leasing additional space, repurposing existing campus buildings, acquiring new properties and constructing new facilities,” Bleck said.

Marley Pinsky, president of Student Government Board and a junior politics and philosophy major, said on-campus student housing is something that SGB has continually pushed for.

“I was excited about a lot of [the CMP’s] housing plans because that’s one of the biggest things that I’m an advocate for in student government – renters’ rights and how many problems people deal with living off campus,” Pinsky said.

Pinsky also cited the Plan for Pitt 2028’s increased enrollment levels as a rationale for more on-campus housing.

“We need more on-campus housing because we’re pushing out into the Oakland community so much,” Pinsky said. “Overenrollment is surging, as we all know, and it’s been the hottest topic of the year — but it’s been going on for decades.”

The CMP has several plans in place to create student spaces across Oakland, among other improvements. There will be more opportunities for connectivity and accessibility through north-south pedestrian routes, according to Bleck.

“A notable example is the proposed Litchfield Plaza, which would create a more welcoming and accessible entry from Fifth Avenue and from Barco Law Plaza, linking the campus and City,” Bleck said.

The plan proposes to add on to the Gardner Steel Conference Center on Dammond Drive and O’Hara Student Center on O’Hara Street with an atrium that will connect the two buildings. The connecting space will create easier access from one building to the next, according to the proposed concepts.

The CMP has plans beyond just improvement – it also proposes the construction of multiple new academic buildings.

Under the renewed plan, the School of Computing and Information on North Bellefield Avenue and Pitt Business on South Bouquet Street would jointly move into a new building on Bigelow Boulevard. The two schools and ZGF Architects worked together on the planning process for combining their locations.

The University guarantees a “smooth transition” for anyone who may be affected by these changes and any other building relocation plans in the CMP, Bleck said.

The Office of Planning, Design and Construction held events throughout September for the Oakland community to engage with proposals in the CMP — with its last forum on Sept. 10. The CMP also shared its plans at the Be A Good Neighbor Block Parties across Oakland to gauge community opinions and responses.

Although all student input and engagement sessions for the renewed CMP have come to a close, the plan was influenced by opinions from individuals across the University and Oakland, including faculty, staff, community members, alumni and a steering committee.

Individuals within the Pitt and Oakland community can still fill out a form providing feedback about the CMP.