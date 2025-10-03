Column | Museums are underrated

Picture this — you’re bored on a Sunday afternoon and your younger siblings keep nagging you to take them somewhere fun. You have a project due the next day about the Paleolithic era, and your eyes are strained from endless scrolling on Google’s search results. That’s when an idea pops into your head that solves both your problems — The Natural History Museum.

Not everyone is lucky enough to live close to a museum, but The Institute of Museum and Library Services estimates there are currently more than 35,000 museums in the U.S. So, you might not live right next door to one, but chances are there is one within driving distance. Here’s why you should give it a chance.

Museums are creative and insightful ways to educate the youth. Classrooms often consist of students interacting with material on their laptop screens. In fact, surveys from the March 2021 Education Week found that 84% of elementary schools provided a device for every student, demonstrating the drastic increase in screen-based learning in U.S. elementary schools. While laptops can be extremely useful for building quick research and writing skills, they lack interactive learning that is vital for student comprehension.

Museums, on the other hand, offer many interactive programs and learning-based activities. The National Museum of Natural History in D.C. allows visitors to watch live tarantula feedings and interact with real butterflies in their butterfly pavilion on a daily basis. Displays light up and offer buttons to push for more information. There’s even the “FossiLab” which allows spectators to watch in real time as fossil preparators preserve and prepare fossils for museum display. These all have a quality of learning that computer screens and classrooms lack. There is a reason that school field trips will often take students to a museum — they are excellent resources that both inform and entertain younger children.

But museums are for more than one age. In fact, the American Alliance of Museums posted their recent 2024 survey results of the most common age demographics for museum goers. Their findings showed a pretty evenly distributed split across the board. The most popular demographic visiting museums were parents and guardians of minor children, settling just under half with 40% of museum visitors falling into this category. Young adults with no children make up about 34%, with ages 40-59 — no children — right behind at 31%. The last category for 60 plus falls around 27%. So, as you can see people of all ages — with or without children — make up the audience.

This leads me to my next point in that museums are diverse. This applies to both the exhibits themselves, as well as the available activities. A natural history museum — for example — may contain minerals and gems, royalty clothing, native tribal tools, dinosaur bones, aquatic preserved fossils and so many more varied artifacts. Even art museums where — as the name suggests — art is the primary display, demonstrate their craft in many different forms. Sculptures, paintings, carvings and modern — sometimes live — performances make it likely that each guest can find a piece they enjoy or relate to.

But the purpose of a museum visit is just as diverse as the exhibits. Some may attend for the sole reason of completing a school project. Others may go because they simply enjoy attending, and some people go for a calm, peaceful study spot. Whether a thirst for knowledge, a need for entertainment or a quest for an adventure leads you to your local museum’s steps, there’s always a place for you.

They also give perspective to the general public. Some people did not get the opportunity to pursue their education past a high school level, and museums offer a place to broaden your worldview. It is vital that public access to resources and accurate factual history exists in modern times. The ability to continue learning well into adulthood is a public right in our country, thus the institutions that make this learning possible should be highly valued.

Finally, museums hold memory. Not only are these institutions places to preserve and document history, but they also inspire and reveal insight about past and current culture. If we did not discover records from the Roman Empire, tools from the Stone Age or hieroglyphics from ancient Egypt, modern culture as we know it would be vastly different. As easy as it is to believe whatever happened in the past is separate to modern times, we often build upon what has already been discovered.

Isaac Newton once wrote in 1676, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants,” perfectly depicting human progress as a whole. If someone could recognize that far into history that they have only advanced and contributed to human society due to those before them, then it is safe to say that humanity in general is no more than a mere echo of the past, continuously reshaped and repurposed.

So while museums are fun school trips for students, they are more than educational facilities. They hold purpose and factual records, provide access to public knowledge and the diversity of countless cultures and practices before us. It is easy to believe that ancient artifacts — once covered in dust and locked behind glass cabinets — hold no meaning and aren’t worth making a trip to see, but the opportunity, wonder and knowledge behind closed doors is surely reason enough to give it a try.

To dismiss museums is to dismiss memory itself, and without memory, there is no culture, no progress and no future worth building.

Faith Richardson likes to write about student life, the arts, and the media. Email her at [email protected].