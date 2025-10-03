Editorial | The underutilized theater scene of Pittsburgh

As home to more than 66 theaters in its greater metropolitan area, Pittsburgh has a vibrant theater community — something that is a key part of the City’s culture. These theaters contribute to the employment of over 600 people, earn over $22 million in revenue annually and have assets north of $35 million. These are wildly impressive statistics, especially considering the relatively small size of Pittsburgh itself. The City provides its population with ample opportunity to utilize its theater scene, and at a relatively low cost.

The Cultural District alone — located between the Convention Center and Stanwix Street in downtown Pittsburgh — has seven renowned theaters within its 14-square-block perimeter. There are consistently new plays showing at each of these theaters as well as ample opportunity to see these shows at a discounted price. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a nonprofit organization started in 1984 that is dedicated to contributing to the art scene in Pittsburgh and offers discounts of up to 50% on their performances for college students in the Pittsburgh area.

Aside from external theaters audiences can attend, the University of Pittsburgh has its very own acclaimed theater department. This past year, the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival selected Pitt to not only host part of its tour, but also to perform their production — “The Inseparables.” This selection is a testament to the talent and dedication of those who comprise Pitt’s theater department. Pitt’s theater scene is also incredibly varied, often offering different genres of plays for students to enjoy. This fall, the department is putting on “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson: APT2B” from Oct. 24, through Nov. 2, followed by “Iphigenia and other Daughters,” which will be shown Nov. 14-21. Tickets to these productions come at a steep discount, coming in at only $15 for those who are students, artists or educators.

While we may be partial to the University and the City’s spirited theaters, attending plays is important regardless of where one resides. Findings from a 2021 study reveal that watching live theater can increase audience members’ empathy for the groups depicted within the play and lead to an increase in charitable donations — both related and unrelated to the play. This provides a basis for the idea that the act of watching live theater and engaging with a play challenges audiences to resonate with a story apart from their own — an act that can boost empathy, emotional intelligence and even just provide audiences with new perspectives that they may not have considered.

The potential — and quite honestly, the privilege — to use our City’s and University’s theaters as a means to enrich our lives sits right in front of us. From historical theaters to captivating productions, there is truly something for everyone in Pittsburgh’s theater scene — and it’s about time we start to utilize it properly.

