Opinion | What the heck is chronic Lyme disease?

Growing up on the east coast, I was no stranger to hearing the words “Lyme disease.” My neighborhood is surrounded by dense forest, and I was accustomed to seeing herds of deer roaming all year round. It was ingrained in my brain to check for ticks after being outside for long periods, out of fear of Lyme disease.

What I also know about Lyme disease is that a bunch of celebrities have been diagnosed with it. Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and, of course, Bella Hadid, have all been diagnosed with Lyme disease. My question is — why? Is it because of their cushy east coast houses, or maybe it’s a cover-up for an underlying condition? Even though we may not fully understand why so many of Hollywood’s biggest stars struggle with the condition, this hasn’t stopped social media from spreading its own theories about it.

The talk about chronic Lyme disease started when Bella Hadid took to Instagram, posting candid photos of her receiving treatment for her condition. Though this isn’t the first time Hadid has spoken out about her struggles with her chronic disease, it seemed to cause commotion throughout social media.

Just on my own social media, I saw people question the validity of chronic Lyme disease and wonder if this was made up to cover up another disease that Hadid might be struggling with. I saw people say that she must be using drugs, have an eating disorder or have another condition that is not chronic Lyme disease. All of these speculations truly got my mind turning — is chronic Lyme disease actually real?

As a future nurse, I learn about many diseases and diagnoses, but none of those lessons have ever included chronic Lyme. Clearly, others have never seemed to hear about it either. Of course, we had studied Lyme disease itself — a bacterial infection caused by ticks that can lead to joint pain and other neurological effects — and what it could lead to if left untreated. We were also taught that antibiotics usually effectively treat the infection along with the disease itself. I thought that there was no more to learn about it until now.

Obviously, real life is much different than the information you can get in a textbook. Every disease course is different in each person, and what works for some may not work for others. All of the controversy online led me to an entirely new world of information about what we call chronic Lyme disease. Chronic Lyme disease, called post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome in the medical community, is a disease where patients who have once had Lyme disease still experience prolonged symptoms of Lyme. This can include fatigue, malaise, pain, body aches and even nerve problems.

Though people call it chronic Lyme disease, the name is actually misleading. By using the word chronic, it makes it seem like the bacteria from the tick is still circulating within the body, when this is not true. All the bacteria from the tick has been killed by the use of antibiotics. The only thing chronic about chronic Lyme disease is the long-term symptoms that patients may have.

The language itself matters. “Chronic Lyme disease” has become a controversy between patients and medical professionals. On one hand, patients swear by their own experience of years of unexplained illness, countless doctor visits and test results that provide more confusion than clarity. Using the term “chronic Lyme” gives a name to their suffering. On the other hand, much of mainstream medicine rejects the diagnosis, as there is little scientific data to support it. Instead of an actual disease, many in the medical community believe the cause of “chronic Lyme” is misdiagnosis and overuse of long-term antibiotics.

This tension between patient experience and medical professionals creates an uncomfortable gray zone. This zone affects real people in very real ways. For patients, the dismissal of “chronic Lyme” can feel like a dismissal of their pain. For doctors, leaning into a diagnosis without clear evidence can feel irresponsible or dangerous. It’s a divide that fuels mistrust and misinformation, usually playing out in the public eye when a celebrity opens up about their struggles.

The truth is, it shouldn’t take a celebrity’s Instagram post for us to ask these questions about chronic diseases. Chronic illnesses, especially when invisible, are too often doubted or minimized. As a future nurse, I can’t help but think about how damaging that can be for patients who are already vulnerable. Imagine feeling sick for months or years, only to have your symptoms questioned, or worse, dismissed outright. Whether the label of “chronic Lyme disease” is correct or not, we still need to treat these patients with care, compassion and answers.

Though this raises questions about how we view “chronic Lyme,” it also raises a bigger question about medicine itself — how do we handle conditions that don’t fit neatly into diagnostic boxes? Chronic diseases can blur the lines between what we can see on a test result and what the patient says they feel. And in that blur, people can fall through the cracks.

So, is chronic Lyme disease actually real? Well, like in most cases, the answer is complicated. The way these people feel and suffer is real. But health professionals just don’t have enough information on it for it to be seen as an actual disease. Until we get more information, this debate is still ongoing.

What I do know for sure, without any research needed, is that all medical professionals have a responsibility to learn. A responsibility to learn and treat all of our patients with the respect that they deserve. To balance our skepticism with empathy. To acknowledge that medicine is not static. Chronic Lyme disease sits in that uncomfortable position, but ignoring it doesn’t make it any less real.

At the end of the day, whether it’s Bella Hadid or an average patient in a rural clinic, the question is not just “Is chronic Lyme real?” It’s “How do we care for people who say they are suffering?” That, to me, is where the focus should be.

