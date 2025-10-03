New study by Pitt and Duquesne evaluates community impact of fracking incident

New research from Pitt and Duquesne University shows pronounced contamination in drinking water wells in New Freeport, Pennsylvania, following a fracking incident in 2022.

Three years ago, hydraulic fracturing fluids from underground natural gas extraction erupted from an old, abandoned well in New Freeport, Pennsylvania. This event is referred to as a “frac-out.” Researchers at Pitt and Duquesne University recently released a publication detailing residential well water contamination resulting from the incident, and its findings indicate that additional regulations may be necessary to protect communities.

In June 2025, Freeport Township declared a disaster emergency due to persisting local drinking water well issues.

According to the Herald-Standard, one local resident experienced health problems, including blisters and lesions, after using their well water in the weeks following the contamination. More than 30 families in New Freeport Township have been unable to use their drinking water wells for over three years now.

Following the New Freeport frac-out event, the researchers chemically tested and sampled 66 local drinking water wells. Multiple samples taken from well water in the area had measurable levels of methane, and the consistency among results suggests a direct correlation to fracking, according to the report.

John Stolz, a professor at Duquesne University and primary author of the publication, highlighted the study’s key findings regarding fracking and its impacts on drinking water resources.

“This study contributes to the understanding that unconventional oil and gas development [fracking] can, and does, pose a threat to our drinking water resources,” Stolz said. “This is not the first or, unfortunately, the last community that has been, or will be, negatively impacted by drilling and fracking.”

Findings from the research provide substantive evidence that the frac-out introduced new chemicals into the groundwater in New Freeport, according to the report. The researchers recommended that the implementation of improved regulatory tools to protect ecosystems and those who may be impacted by frac-outs is essential to ensure more effective future responses to these incidents.

“The Energy Policy Act of 2005 exemption of ‘hydraulic fracturing’ from the Safe Drinking Water Act, and defining oil and gas waste as ‘nonhazardous’ in the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act of 1976 need to be repealed,” Stolz said.

The exemption for hydraulic fracturing under the Safe Drinking Water Act means that, under federal law, certain fracking activities may not be fully subject to drinking water protection regulations.

Several authors of the report are members of the Pittsburgh Water Collaboratory, which has promoted the New Freeport frac-out study. It’s a collective of students, researchers, staff and community partners — including both staff and students from Pitt — that works to combat water issues and identify community water needs across the greater Pittsburgh region.

Jonathan Burgess, director of the Pittsburgh Water Collaboratory, said studies like the New Freeport frac-out publication demonstrate how research can pinpoint areas among current regulations that may require improvement.

“In this case, research is identifying a causal link and highlighting where our current regulations may not be keeping people fully protected,” Burgess said.

According to Burgess, the New Freeport frac-out study exemplifies the bridging of community needs with academic research, a core part of Pittsburgh Water Collaboratory’s mission.

“The authors have been working with community partners, engaging with residents and establishing trust outside campus for years,” Burgess said.

Megan Lange, engagement programs manager at the Pittsburgh Water Collaboratory, further expanded on the Pittsburgh Water Collaboratory’s central objective.

“The name ‘Collaboratory’ is intentional. We want to be collaborative, and to really build beyond the university walls,” Lange said. “Research is great, but if research can benefit the community, let’s go for that.”

The Collaboratory has worked with organizations including Upstream Pittsburgh, Three Rivers Waterkeeper and the Allegheny County Conservation District, according to Lange.

Clearly and accessibly communicating the findings of lengthy and technical research projects can be difficult, according to Lange. She said the Pittsburgh Water Collaboratory aims to make scientific information, like the findings in the New Freeport frac-out study, accessible to students and a wider audience.

“Thinking outside the scope of publications and about how research can be talked about, perhaps in more interactive and engaging ways is definitely something we think about a lot,” Lange said. Pittsburgh Water Collaboratory’s ongoing and past research projects include a study of local tributaries with Three Rivers Waterkeeper and an exploration of the impacts of train derailments across the Ohio River Basin. Burgess believes scientific research can be used to aid communities like New Freeport.

“Science is often about thinking long term and building a chain of understanding and evidence,” Burgess said. “Research can help address immediate questions that our communities are facing, such as identifying the cause of contamination that impacts the daily lives of residents.”