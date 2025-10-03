Review | Zara Larsson’s ‘Midnight Sun’ leaves fans burning for more

It may be fall, but as Zara Larsson sings, “summer isn’t over yet.” On Sept. 26, at midnight, the sun came back out with the release of Larsson’s new album, “Midnight Sun.” Despite her classics like “Lush Life,” “Ain’t My Fault” and “Symphony,” as well as co-written songs for artists like Tove Lo, Julia Michaels and Ed Sheeran, it seems as though Larsson disappeared off the face of the earth. However, Larsson is back with her fresh album and is warming her way back up to the charts.

The hot album title, opening song to the album and musicality of the song itself set the tone for Larsson’s new era of fun, vibrance and playfulness. From songs like “Blue Moon,” “Saturn’s Return” and “The Ambition,” Larsson’s new list of hits will put listeners in an emotional and dreamy daze.

The title track “Midnight Sun” feels like a golden hour — with the windows rolled down and you’re just living in the moment. The beat reminds listeners of summer and the feeling of freedom.

It’s only once in a “Blue Moon” that a song leaves you feeling like a hopeless romantic. Larsson references finding a healthy love that is rare and real with the lyrics “More smiles than the usual (Usual), A little sweeter than I’m used to (Used to) / You say they don’t make ’em like me no more / Maybe once in a blue moon.” This song takes you on the journey of falling in love in the summer. It’s different, it feels right, it’s “an endless honeymoon phase.”

Larsson’s captivating vocals draw you in and make you want to listen to “Pretty Ugly” on repeat. Larsson gives off some serious villain vibes, singing, “Make-up runnin’ down my face / Kickin’ off my heels, cut my dress this way / They tell me to be nice, I should know my place,

Sometimes a girl don’t wanna be well-beha-ha-haved.” I love the way Larsson hypes herself up in this track. Whether someone did you wrong or you just enjoy breaking the rules, you are bound to love this song.

You know why they call it a “crush,” right? Larsson tells listeners in her track “Crush,” “Oh, baby, I’m crushed (Crush), It will never be us / That’s why they call it a crush (Crush), It will never be love (Crush).” The mixed signals, awkward tension or lack of chemistry that often come along with a crush can hit you hard. Whether you’re currently crushing on someone or happily single, this melody puts a comforting twist on what would otherwise be a sad song.

In “The Ambition,” Larsson sings about her ambition and desire to be loved. “But that’s the thing with the ambition (Want it so much) / Everything’s a competition (So out of touch) / Yeah, it got me a lot, but that’s not good enough, I wanna be lo-lo-loved” — we all want to be seen, heard and know we are following our passion for the good. It can be heartbreaking when your passion isn’t recognized by others. Whether you’re famous, living a normal life or somewhere in between, we all face a sense of uncertainty of where we’re headed

Life can feel aimless at times — like you’re floating through space. “Saturn’s Return” makes you feel like you’re falling into an abyss of magic and curiosity. “And it feels so good to know I don’t know what I’m doing / And I love that I’m free in my naivety, I won’t lose it / Could be wrong, could be right, but this song is mine.” Even if you don’t know what you’re doing, this life is yours, so own it. Take it from Larsson — questioning your every move doesn’t help. “I tried to control all that was unknown, ’cause I was scared / Thought I could grow out of uncertainty, but instead I grew not to care.”

With over-the-phone dialogue like, “Wanna keep talkin’ and talking, You got me blushin’ and blushing / Feels like you’re touching me, touching me with your voice (Ooh-ah) Puss puss,” Larsson knows how to mirror the love and lust behind late night conversations all too well. “So wet under these bedsheets (Blah) Talk to you in Swedish (Mwah) Puss puss.” In the end, she keeps it classy and hangs up first with an “I love you.”

Larsson showcased her mystic self in full bloom in this album, writing every song in vulnerability, authenticity and confidence. These songs are transparent and raw, yet sexy and new. Larsson’s fifth studio album “Midnight Sun” will make listeners feel her transcendent aura from thousands of light years away.