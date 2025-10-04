Pitt wins first ACC game, defeats Boston College 48-7

Coming off a tough loss at home to the Louisville Cardinals, changes were made this afternoon for Pitt football. The Panthers defeated Boston College 48-7 and may have put themselves in a position to make a run in the ACC going forward.

Mason Mania runs wild on BC

Mason Heintschel, an 18-year-old true first-year quarterback out of Oregon, Ohio, was simply outstanding. He is the first true first-year quarterback to win his first career start since Kenny Pickett in 2017. Heintschel will most likely hold the keys to the kingdom moving forward, in part because he outplayed Dylan Lonergan, a former Alabama rostered quarterback, in his first game.

Offensive coordinator Kade Bell was the first Power 4 coach to recruit and extend an offer to Heintschel out of high school, later calling him a “steal” on National Signing Day last year. Heintschel’s only power conference scholarship offer was from Pitt.

That “steal,” in his collegiate debut, registered over 500 yards of total offense, eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark, threw four touchdown passes to four different targets on 30-41 passing, and earned a QBR of 171.5. Those four touchdown passes set a record for a first-year quarterback at Pitt.

A career day for Kenny

The first-year phenom had to have a favorite target, and it was none other than Kenny Johnson. In one half of play, Johnson claimed nine receptions for 115 yards. It is the most receiving yards in one half of play since Jared Wayne’s 135-yard performance against Miami in 2022.

“Kenny’s a playmaker … It’s about getting him the ball … he had a heck of a game,” Narduzzi said.

Offense unleashed in the Burgh’

Pitt’s offense came alive in a way fans haven’t seen in quite some time, scoring four offensive touchdowns. It marks the first time the Panthers have reached that mark against a Power 4 opponent since Oct. 5, 2024, against North Carolina — a span of 364 days. In the nine games between those performances, Pitt’s offense was held to three touchdowns or fewer, making today’s outburst a long-awaited breakthrough.

The only issue today was the offensive line penalties for Pitt. It had at least 50 yards and a touchdown that were wiped out by holding penalties. The Panthers also lost senior offensive guard Jeff Persi, who went down early with an injury.

Dixieland Denied

Earlier this week, college football analysts ranked redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein as the 50th-best Power Four quarterback in the nation. Just two spots below him, at 52nd, sat Lonergan — both former Alabama quarterbacks now trying to prove themselves in the ACC. Like Holstein, Lonergan impressed through his first three games before running into tougher conference competition.

Fast forward to today — with his former teammate already benched for Pitt, Lonergan joined him by halftime. The sophomore was pulled for senior backup quarterback Grayson James after leading the Golden Eagles to just 69 yards of total offense. Coming into this game, the Golden Eagles ranked fourth in the country in passing yardage.

What’s next for the Eagles?

This offense averaged 37.5 points per game heading into this contest, and put up a disappointing seven points total.

With Clemson’s big win over Belichick’s Tar Heels, the Eagles will drop to last place in the ACC, moving to 1-4 on the season, and will have now dropped their third consecutive game. Next week, Boston College will host none other than … the Clemson Tigers.

What’s next for the Panthers?

Heintschel can savor this win, but next week presents the ultimate challenge for an 18-year-old making his collegiate debut — a trip to Tallahassee to face No. 18 Florida State. Kickoff is set for noon.