Protests persist as UPMC complies with DOJ subpoena and continues to deny gender-affirming care

Several months after UPMC began denying gender-affirming care for transgender patients in March 2025, community protests continue to push back.

The health care giant fully terminated care on June 29 in response to a January executive order threatening funding for health systems that provided gender-affirming care. On June 29, protesters gathered in front of UPMC’s downtown headquarters to protest the change.

On July 9, the Department of Justice subpoenaed records from over 20 doctors and clinics, including UPMC, that provide gender-affirming care to transgender children.

UPMC Providers for Trans Justice and Pittsburgh Healthcare Workers and Scientists sent an open letter signed by over 460 staff members to hospital officials on Aug 5.

The letter demanded UPMC reinstate gender-affirming care and alleged UPMC was complying with the subpoena, ordering “staff to preserve all documents and communication related to gender-affirming care and other ‘gender-related care’ dating back to January 2020.”

In response to the subpoena, over 100 protesters staged a peaceful die-in protest on Sept. 8 outside of UPMC’s downtown headquarters — a crowd composed of UPMC employees, providers and community members.

Recently, on Sept. 23, transgender patients filed a discrimination based on sex complaint against UPMC over the company’s decision.

The complaint also alleges that UPMC is discriminating against transgender patients based on initial diagnosis, because the health system still offers hormonal treatments to cisgender patients for unrelated conditions.

Families are currently being referred to smaller providers or out of state to receive care, according to Public Source.

Gender-affirming care is currently legal in the state of Pennsylvania.