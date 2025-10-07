Pitt Softball takes on Glenville State

On Sunday, the Panthers played in their most unusual game of the season.

Pitt faced Glenville State in its final fall season game in a 14-inning doubleheader. Unlike the usual seven-inning games in the spring, this game was scored by the winner of the inning rather than the number of runs scored. This means that at the end of the 14 total innings, the team that has won the most innings wins the game overall.

Give them their flowers

This game allowed multiple first-year players, such as infielder Keara Mangieri and outfielder Payton Harris, a chance to show their talent on the field before the spring season starts.

By the numbers

The Panthers scored a whopping 30 runs against the Pioneers. Pitt won 11 innings out of 13, and the rest of the game was canceled after the 13th inning due to the difference in score and because the teams had already played for four and a half hours.

What about the other side?

This was a difficult game for Glenville State, as they were overmatched by Pitt, which is a Division One program compared to the Pioneers competing in Division Two. But, in the fifth inning, the Pioneers scored five runs, which is the most they earned in the entire game.

What’s Next?

That’s all for Pitt softball this fall, and Pitt’s spring season schedule has not yet been announced.