Lorde captivates Pittsburgh on her ‘Ultrasound’ Tour

Following the release of her latest album “Virgin” in June, singer and songwriter Lorde visited Pittsburgh during her Ultrasound World Tour, performing at the Petersen Events Center on Friday, Oct. 3. From iconic pop songs in her debut album “Pure Heroine” to new hits from “Virgin,” fans could not wait to see Lorde back on stage after three long years of anticipation.

Clio Helena, a resident of New York, travelled to Pittsburgh with her mother to attend the concert. Helena grew up listening to Lorde’s earlier songs with her older sister and saw Lorde perform live once before. Helena felt it was meaningful to see Lorde perform once again.

“I started listening to her when I was younger because of my sister, but now I am here seeing her live,” Helena said. “I loved her different scale from her album ‘Melodrama’ to ‘Solar Power’ to ‘Ultrasound’ — there is just something so different about Lorde.”

Before Lorde even stepped on stage, the atmosphere was alive with two compelling opening acts from the New York-based indie/alternative music project Chanel Beads and The Japanese House indie singer, Amber Bain. With Chanel Beads giving a melancholic performance and The Japanese House sending out a powerful message that “trans rights are human rights,” the crowd was filled with emotion.

After the opening acts, the arena went dark, and Lorde opened with a dynamic performance of “Hammer,” getting the whole crowd on their feet. Going back to her roots, Lorde sang “Royals,” captivating fans new and old. Acts I and II of the four-act setlist were full of electrifying visuals and symbolic sets. The mixture of technological visuals, including piercing lighting and theatrical X-ray machines, illuminated the stage. By mixing the cutting-edge effects with emotional dancing and the removal of her jeans, Lorde gave the audience a level of authenticity never seen before.

Caillou Berer, a student from Central Connecticut State University, emphasized the intense visuals.

“I loved every song, and the visuals were gnarly. It was my first concert but probably my best concert,” Berer said.

Following her performance of “Big Star” while lying on the ground with the band, Lorde gave an unforgettable monologue to her fans, expressing her experience in Pittsburgh and what this performance meant to her personally.

“I went to the conservatory … I said I was not going to talk about the bridges, but here I am,” said Lorde. “I really like you, Pittsburgh.”

Lorde expressed that this tour represents exactly who she has longed to be. This monologue touched the hearts of those in the arena that night, leaving many fans in tears.

“This is the first year where I have really let my whole self be on the table. This is who I am,” Lorde said. “I know that I give you this part of myself because you know exactly what to do with it. We really need each other … now help me sing this song.”

Act III concluded with a passionate performance of “Man of the Year,” portraying an ongoing question of her gender identity. Act IV opened with a special dedication to Palestine, as Lorde performed “Team” in honor of a viral video of a Palestinian woman singing “Team” to represent the tragedies their people are facing. Ending with “Greenlight,” Lorde exited the stage, leaving the arena screaming for more. Lorde then returned in a light-up jacket, walking through the audience singing “David” as part of her encore. Just inches away from fans, Lorde delivered a moving performance of the song. Concert goers were hugging each other and wiping away tears. Before fans could collect themselves, she entered from stage B on the opposite side of the pit to give one last hurrah. Lorde ended the night on a note of love, singing her classic, “Ribs.” Friends, couples and strangers danced hand in hand to the viral lyrics, “you’re the only friend I need,” making Lorde’s last song unforgettable.

As the show concluded, fans were in awe of Lorde’s performance and in denial that it was over. Merch stands were flooded and voices echoed all around the venue discussing how impactful Lorde’s presence was. Mia Cherrin, a first-year student at Pitt, was left begging for more.

“It was perfect, everything I’ve ever hoped for. Lorde, come to Pittsburgh again, please and thank you,” said Cherrin.

Haley Halsel, a student at West Virginia University and a friend of Cherrin, reminisced on her favorite song of the night.

“I loved it. I would do anything to go back. ‘Ribs’ was obviously my favorite song — Mia and I go way back with that song,” said Halsel.

As the night came to a close and fans filtered out of the arena, the energy lingered as fans dissected each element of Lorde’s performance together. Lorde’s “Ultrasound” performance in Pittsburgh brought together fans from across the region and beyond, united by music, emotion and shared experience. With powerful visuals, honest storytelling and a carefully curated setlist, Lorde surely left her mark on Pittsburgh.