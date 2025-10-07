Review | ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is Taylor Swift’s shallowest performance yet

Taylor Swift has officially entered a new era with the Oct. 3 release of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” Swift is still singing about the same love stories she has been telling for decades, just without the emotional depth and vulnerability that once defined her songwriting. Sadly, I already want the old era back.

“The Life of a Showgirl” sounds like the kind of music that gets released when things are going really badly in the world — think the recession pop era of Katy Perry’s “Firework” and Kesha’s “TikTok.” It’s the kind of meaningless pop music that’s meant to distract listeners from the world around them, offering shallow lyrics and upbeat rhythms. Sonically, the production feels overly polished, blurring the distinct emotional textures that once set Swift apart.

Now that I have listened to “The Life of a Showgirl” multiple times, I am struggling to understand how the same woman who wrote the poetic masterpiece that is “folklore” could have created this surface-level, millennial, cringe album that sounds more like the music they play at TJ Maxx than the work of a beloved global pop star. How can a woman who proclaimed herself the Swiftie’s “English teacher” sing the line “but I’m not a bad bitch, and this isn’t savage”?

Swift, who was recently engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, embraces this newfound love on the album, which reads as an ode to her beau. Though I don’t think it’s fair to scorn her for being happy, Swift’s secure relationship status has taken her artistry in a new direction, and I’m already starting to mourn a Taylor Swift that does not exist anymore.

Just over a year ago, fans were gifted some of the strongest lyrical tracks of Swift’s career on “The Tortured Poets Department.” Swift was clearly in a much darker place when she wrote this album — tracks such as “So Long, London” and “The Black Dog” explore her struggle to find closure amongst the wreckage of her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn. Despite its gloomy inspiration, there are sparks of newfound love in this album on “So High School” and “The Alchemy,” dedicated to the early days of her secure partnership with Kelce. These two tracks can now be seen as catalysts for the upbeat pop vibe Swift was going for on “The Life of a Showgirl.” It’s comforting to know that she is in a happier place in life, as I would never wish despair upon anyone — even if I prefer the music birthed from anguish. But I just can’t get on board with the often straight-up male-centered narrative “The Life of a Showgirl” has to offer.

The album’s opening song, “The Fate of Ophelia,” was said by Swift to be an interpretation of the storyline of Ophelia from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” In the play, Ophelia is cruelly manipulated by the men in her life, leading to her eventual descent into madness. Swift uses this character’s name and likeness to create a narrative in which she is ultimately saved by a man, totally misrepresenting the feminist elements of the story of Ophelia. This retelling makes for a good love song, but it reduces Swift to a helpless maiden who needs saving, which feels regressive. I grew up listening to Swift’s songs that taught me about the power of being a girl, the strength in self-love and that you never need a man to save you. It seems the younger generation of Swifties may be getting a different narrative — a disheartening change to witness.

This Kelce-centered narrative only progresses throughout the album, with tracks such as “Wi$h Li$t,” “Wood” and “Opalite” overflowing with references to how he has saved Swift from the turmoil of her past eras. Lines like “have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you” and “got me dreamin ‘bout a driveway with a basketball hoop” make it clear that Swift’s love for him is just as plain and simple as the lyrics she offers on this album. Despite being full of surface-level lyrics that offer their true meaning upon a single listen, the album does provide some positives. These songs give listeners some catchy choruses to sing along to with friends, invoking the sense of community that Swift’s music is ultimately all about.

Apart from the shallow and male-centered lyrics, the overall theme of this album was what most surprised me. Upon announcing the title of the album on the “New Heights” podcast back in August, I expected the work to be full of tracks that explore her time on the Eras Tour, diving into how she navigated the end of a six-year-long relationship while playing sold-out stadiums across the globe. That look into her private life — the vulnerability behind the brave face — is lacking.

“The Life of a Showgirl” closes the curtain on one of Taylor Swift’s richest creative eras and opens another that feels glossier, simpler and undeniably content. This album is a reminder that Swift’s music has always been a mirror of where she is in life — sometimes navigating heartbreak, other times glowing with stability. But as she steps into this new light, I can’t help but miss the shadows that once gave her music its depth. If this is the tone of Swift’s new era, I’ll keep the old ones playing in the background.