Pitt programs receive recognition in U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking

Pitt and its programs were recognized on a worldwide scale once again with this year’s U.S. News and World Report rankings.

U.S. News & World Report releases their Best Colleges rankings annually. This year, Pitt rose from the No. 70 to No. 69 in national universities. A number of Pitt programs also remained in the ranks, scoring as the No. 32 top public school, No. 8 in undergraduate nursing programs and top 50 in the nation for psychology, business, economics and colleges for veterans.

According to U.S. News & World Report, schools eligible for rankings must grant bachelor’s degrees, hold regional accreditation, offer traditional campus-based education and actively accept new applicants for first-year, full-time students. Schools are then categorized based on the 2021 Carnegie Basic Classification, which groups like universities together.

Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Joe McCarthy described how the rankings demonstrate the University’s continued academic dedication.

“Pitt’s U.S. News rankings are a reflection of the strength, talent and dedication across our University community,” McCarthy said.

Anantha Shekhar, Pitt’s Senior Vice Chancellor for the health sciences and the John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the School of Medicine, also commended the University’s continued academic efforts.

“We are proud to have our Bachelor of Science in nursing program once again recognized as one of the very best in the country,” Shekhar said. “This ranking is a testament to the hard work of our faculty, staff and students.”

Shekhar described the student experience in the School of Nursing, noting how the school focuses on preparing students for their futures in the medical field.

“The School of Nursing trains students in a rigorous, research-oriented program so they are prepared to shine in clinical settings, while also cultivating the commitment to patient care that is central to their field,” Shekhar said.

Emma Garstka, a first-year nursing major, believes the University’s recognitions in the report’s rankings have become an unexpected new attraction for incoming students.

“I chose Pitt because of the big city and for it being [ranked] that high, I definitely think this is drawing more attention to people,” Garstka said. “Overall, I do think Pitt deserves it and we should be higher.”

Amelia Furman, a sophomore elementary and special education major, thinks she and her friends have had positive experiences at Pitt, corroborating the University’s recognition.

“I think I’ve had, at least with the people I live with and who I’m friends with, similar situations. When we toured [as] incoming [first-years], you kind of had the feeling that you knew you wanted to come here,” Furman said. “I think it’s deserved, and I’m really happy.”

Pitt also ranked as one of the top schools for veterans, one of its only non-academic recognitions. John Christman, director of the Office for Veteran Services at Pitt, described the ranking as an “honor” to the Pitt military community.

“For me personally, and for many in the military-affiliated community, it signifies that our experiences, sacrifices and needs are not only acknowledged but prioritized in a tangible way,” Christman said. “We [at Pitt] truly understand the unique transitions veterans face when returning to civilian and academic life.”

Christman also highlighted Pitt’s veteran services, which tailor support and attention for every individual, differing from those at other schools.

“Many universities offer veteran services, but our ability to combine individualized support with institutional commitment sets it apart,” Christman said. “It’s not just about checking boxes — it’s about creating a culture where veterans feel heard, supported and empowered to thrive.”