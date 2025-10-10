Can you dig it? What Olivia Babcock’s improved defensive game means for Pitt volleyball

Most athletes would feel accomplished after being titled AVCA National Freshman of the Year. Most athletes would take a breather after earning the recognition of a first-team All-American. Most athletes would feel satisfied after earning ACC Player of the Year or receiving a nomination for an ESPY for the Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports.

But not Olivia Babcock.

Pitt’s star right-side hitter has collected accolades like it’s easier than breathing, yet she remains laser-focused on the one prize that’s eluded her — a National Championship. While her offensive prowess has long been undeniable, it’s her relentless work on the defensive side of the ball that truly speaks to her grit and determination.

A two-way weapon

We’re all well aware of Babcock’s offensive domination. Pitt fans have seen her take over matches with her right arm single-handedly. Take Pitt’s recent victory over Georgia Tech, for example, when Babcock contributed nearly half of Pitt’s total kills for the game.

The stats from Babcock’s sophomore year campaign in 2024 are staggering. Her averages of 5.94 points per set and 4.72 kills per set are what propelled her to take home a shelf of well-earned hardware that cemented her status as one of the nation’s best right-side hitters.

Even rival schools have no choice but to admit how dominating Babcock’s presence is on the right side of the net.

“Babcock is hard to stop,” SMU head coach Sam Erger said. “Fifty-three swings and hitting [over] 0.400 — it’s tough. It’s a tough ask.”

But still unsatisfied, Babcock shifted her perspective to improving her defense.

“I’ve been really focused on it,” the junior said. “[Head coach Dan Fisher] actually told me I was too hyper-focused on it at one point. I was asking him to hit balls at me every single day because I [felt] like I was helping [contribute] to the team’s success. But I felt like I definitely could have contributed more to the back row, and that was something I really wanted to work on.”

In this season’s second game against SMU, Babcock recorded a career-high 17 digs to complement her season-high 29 kills — a double-double. This display was undeniably a preview for what’s to come for future opponents — stop her at the net, and she’ll beat you in the back row.

“It’s having the mindset that if you touch it, you dig it,” Babcock said. “I feel like I didn’t always have that mindset, but now I’m very confident that if the ball comes to me, I am able to get a touch and get it up.”

This shift in Babcock’s role from 2024 to 2025 goes beyond the numbers. While she’s still Pitt’s primary offensive weapon, her willingness to embrace defensive responsibilities has transformed her game.

Breaking through in 2025

As the Panthers navigate their 2025 campaign, currently ranked No. 4 in the nation, the ghosts of Final Fours past still loom large. But there’s a palpable sense that this year is different. Babcock’s evolution into a player who’s just as reliable in the back row as she is in front of the net has elevated not only her individual game, but the entire team’s.

Babcock’s defensive improvements mean that Pitt can keep more rallies alive in crucial moments. Aside from digging balls, the right side hitter’s blocking skills add another dimension to the Panthers’ defense. And it goes without saying that her offensive performance is as strong as ever, with opponents finding it nearly impossible to slow her down.

“You can’t stop Babcock,” Erger said. “All you can do is hope to contain her.”

As Pitt prepares for another potential deep run in the NCAA tournament, the question remains whether Babcock’s expanded skillset is the missing ingredient that finally delivers a National Championship to the Steel City.

Accolades and individual awards — even National Player of the Year titles — offer little comfort when the season ends one match short of the ultimate goal. When you’ve played in four straight Final Fours without reaching the championship match, the only acceptable ending is the one that’s remained just out of reach.

Babcock’s attention to her back-row game has added another dimension to her elite skill set, driven by the understanding that individual glory means little without the ultimate team triumph. For Olivia Babcock, excellence isn’t a destination — it’s merely the baseline for what comes next.