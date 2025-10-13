Pitt dominates its fall debut in doubleheader exhibition against Cincinnati

Pitt swept a doubleheader against Cincinnati in their first action of their fall slate, with impressive showings from old and new faces.

The first of two games, each lasting seven innings, ended with Pitt scoring 14 runs to Cincinnati’s seven. The next game favored Pitt as well, with the Panthers scoring eight runs and the Bearcats with two. The strong showing from the Panthers gives us our first look at what the team may look like come spring.

Good to be back

Redshirt senior right fielder Lorenzo Carrier had a great first game back at Charles L. Cost Field. He went 3-4 from the plate, knocking two home runs and collecting five RBIs. Last season, Carrier started 36 games, had a .236 BA and hit seven home runs.

First impressions

Graduate transfer student Aidan McAskie and junior transfer Kai Wagner both had excellent debuts for the Panthers.

In his first action, McAskie, batting as the designated hitter, went 3-5 with a home run and collected three RBIs. In the second game, McAskie played first base and had a good showing on defense while batting 1-4, hitting another home run and collecting two more RBIs.

Wagner wasn’t going to let him have all the fun. The junior only played the first game, managing the third base bag with discipline. Wagner also carried his weight at the plate, ending the day with two hits on five at-bats, collecting four RBIs and hitting a home run.

The Panthers made some waves in recruitment this past year, collecting a top-100 player in first-year Mason Ligenza and the No. 1-overall ranked Canadian player with first-year Jordan Jacob.

No. 67-ranked freshman Mason Ligenza played the entirety of the second game. Ligenza played well, hitting 2-4 with an RBI and a walk. While Jacob had a harder time at the plate, hitting 0-3, he did draw a walk and had a solid glove and awareness at third base.

By the numbers

Through the two games, the Panthers had a .357 team batting average, 20 hits, 22 runs, 12 walks and collected 18 strikeouts on the defensive side.

What about the other side?

Cincinnati redshirt sophomore Charlie Niehaus had a monster day, going 3-4 at the plate, collecting two RBIs and knocking a lead-off home run off the third pitch of the game.

What’s next for the Panthers

Next up, the Panthers will face Mercyhurst University on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m.