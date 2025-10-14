Women’s lacrosse shows up and shows out at Pitt Play Day

The Pitt women’s lacrosse hosted three schools Sunday, Oct. 12 for the Pitt Play Day at Highmark Stadium. The other teams welcomed to Pittsburgh were Akron, Cincinnati and Robert Morris.

With three exhibition games lasting approximately 50 minutes each, the Panthers used the opportunity to refine their system of play and build chemistry by giving student-athletes, from seniors to first-year players, meaningful playing time in a competitive yet relaxed atmosphere.

The Panthers started the day with a 9 a.m. matchup against Robert Morris University. They set the tone early, showcasing a strong communicative defense that culminated in a fluid transition and effective offensive possession.

“We had goals for each positional group,” senior defender Gracie Kahoun said. “Defensively, we had sliding cutters underneath, all checking middle. We run a zone defense that’s really about flooding the ball, so we really had to emphasize the middle.”

The offense had its own goals they were trying to obtain against its three opponents.

“For us, it was using X more. Getting it through X and working the two-man from X,” junior attacker Avery Moon said. “And then while that’s happening, the elbows are working. Everyone is working and communicating.”

Later, the Panthers would face their toughest opponents of the day at 11:50 a.m. — the University of Cincinnati. In a physical matchup, Moon emphasized the importance of adapting to the Bearcats’ aggressive style of play.

“Cincinnati is a very physical team, which was huge for us because we’ve not really played a physical team yet this fall,” Moon said. “We were all really proud of how our team stepped up to that physicality and made adjustments in-game.”

For their final game of the day, the Panthers would take on the University of Akron at 2:10 p.m. In this last, but not least, battle, the Panthers emphasized offensive flow and fostering team chemistry, particularly with new additions to the team.

“It’s way different coming into college, against these big teams, but they’ve been doing awesome,” Moon said of the first-years. “Our goal was to know the chemistry with the newcomers. That was a big goal to gain chemistry with them.”

The environment brought about by this multi-game format allowed the team to figure things out on the go.

“You can make adjustments game to game, and that’s what coaches are looking for,” Kahoun said. “Are you coachable, and can you apply feedback immediately?”

Head coach Emily Boissonneault, or as the players call her, Boss, made sure that every player saw the field.

“Boss is really good about rotating everyone in,” Kahoun said. “It’s about giving everyone a shot and helping the younger players gain confidence.”

The Pitt Play Day was open to the public, allowing fans from all participating schools to come and enjoy a full day of collegiate lacrosse. The Panthers will continue their fall schedule with two more Play Days, one at Penn State on Oct. 18 and one at Georgetown on Oct. 26.