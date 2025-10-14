Opinion | You shouldn’t be ashamed to be a fan of reality TV

Let’s talk about reality television. There’s definitely a stigma around reality TV — many people write it off as trashy or scripted. I’ve been a reality TV lover since day one, as my parents always had different shows on. I grew up watching “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” with my mom and tuning in to the three episodes of “Big Brother” that aired every week. People love to roll their eyes when I admit my obsession with reality TV, but honestly, I’ve stopped pretending I’m ashamed. Reality television isn’t just mindless entertainment — it provides comfort, connection and a raw — if sometimes exaggerated — insight into human behavior.

Beyond the entertainment factor, reality television offers an escape from the monotony of everyday life. With its wild twists, emotional storylines and dramatic confrontations, it’s easy to get so invested that you forget about your own worries for a while. Reality TV can also be understood through the lens of the uses and gratifications theory, which states that people engage with particular forms of media content, like television and streaming shows, to satisfy their own wants and needs. For me and for many others, reality television fulfills a need for comfort and escape. Since so many reality shows revolve around conflict and drama, viewers can immerse themselves in someone else’s story instead of their own — a temporary but powerful form of relief.

That emotional investment often goes even deeper. These shows foster parasocial relationships, which are one-sided emotional bonds formed with the people we see on screen. Watching the same cast members season after season creates a sense of familiarity and stability, almost like they’re part of our own lives. These connections can also feel stronger than those we have with traditional celebrities, since most reality TV stars are regular people with relatable experiences. For example, I find it easier to connect with a cast member from “Vanderpump Rules,” who works at a restaurant — like I do — than with an A-list celebrity walking red carpets and attending movie premieres.

Part of that connection also comes from how reality TV reveals human behavior in extreme or unscripted moments. I’ve always been fascinated by why people act the way they do, and reality TV provides the perfect lens for exploring that curiosity. Even when certain scenarios are “scripted,” the emotions and reactions they provoke are often very real. This is especially true in competition shows like “Survivor” or “Big Brother,” where contestants are pushed to their limits. Watching how far people will go, whether by strategizing, manipulating or forming alliances for the chance at a cash prize, is endlessly intriguing. That prize often strips away the polished versions of themselves and exposes their rawest, most authentic sides. Despite its reputation for being staged, reality television often captures some of the most honest moments on screen.

Beyond its entertainment and psychological appeal, reality television also has a unique ability to bring people together. It connects audiences across distances and cultures through shared viewing, conversation and a sense of community. For many, watching the same show at the same time helps maintain connection no matter where they are. Every Tuesday, my roommate and I sit down to watch the new episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” and at that exact moment, my mom — who lives five hours away — is watching too. We text back and forth throughout the entire episode, judging the performances and sharing our favorite moments. Even though we’re miles apart, those weekly viewings make us feel close. Beyond our living rooms, fans all over the world are doing the same thing — joining global conversations on social media and celebrating the same stories together. Reality television may be seen as light entertainment, but its ability to connect people proves it’s anything but superficial.

Ultimately, it’s time to give reality television the appreciation it deserves. It’s so much more than the drama and chaos it’s often reduced to. It’s a source of comfort, a study of human behavior and a medium that bridges distances between people. For me, reality television has always been a constant comfort throughout my life, especially during college. It’s helped me feel close to my family while creating new memories with the people around me. So, I’m not ashamed of my love for reality TV, and you shouldn’t be either. Beyond the dramatic and staged moments, reality TV reflects our need for connection, understanding and a little bit of entertainment along the way.