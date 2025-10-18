Predict Four | Four staff writers give their predictions for Pitt vs. Syracuse

Pitt is it. The Panthers dominate Syracuse 34-21 // Rithika Praturu, Staff Writer

The Panthers are back and finally getting into the groove. It’s like they hit the lottery all at once.

In senior running back Desmond Reid’s return, he put on a show with two touchdowns and was the only player in the nation last week to record over 45 rushing and 155 receiving yards. True first-year Mason Heintschel has become the talk of the town, with a 73% completion rate and two straight wins as the starting quarterback. Then there’s redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis and junior linebacker Rasheem Biles, who dominated against Florida State and have combined for over 40 tackles this season. One could say this team is peaking at the perfect time.

Syracuse, on the other hand, is all over the place. They’re averaging 29 points per game, so scoring isn’t the issue — it’s everything else. Sitting at 3-3 after dropping two straight, the Orange’s defense has been all over the place, and their offense leans too heavily on an extremely unreliable and easy-to-read passing game. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Rickie Collins has struggled under pressure, and facing Pitt’s relentless defense, he’ll need more than luck to survive in the pocket.

The Panthers have momentum, confidence and fire — everything Syracuse seems to have lost. At this rate, it isn’t a competitive matchup. Pitt is it, and the Orange are about to get squeezed.

No pulp, no problem for Pitt 38-17 // Sean McQuillan, Staff Writer

For more than a century, Pitt and Syracuse have shared a fierce rivalry, facing off every year since 1955 when both programs were independents. Pitt hasn’t lost in the Salt City since 2017 — but the lingering question is whether Syracuse can finally turn the tide.

No. They will not.

Under offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, the Orange averaged 38 points per game during the four contests Steve Angeli started. Angeli even led the FBS in passing yards (1,317) before his injury. Since Collins took over as quarterback, Syracuse has managed just 10.5 points per game.

Pitt ranks third in the nation in opponent yards per rush, and the Orange will surely try to rush using Collins’ legs. But fans said the same thing about Castellanos last week at Florida State. How did that turn out? Eight attempts for 12 yards.

True first-year quarterback Mason Heintschel leads the Panthers as a two-time reigning ACC Quarterback of the Week. He is supported by standout “receiver” Desmond Reid, the current ACC Receiver of the Week, and linebacker Kyle Louis, the reigning ACC Linebacker of the Week.

Pitt delights itself with an Orange Crush, Pitt 31-Syracuse 10 // Ethan Lemler, Staff Writer

Following an electric win in Tallahassee against the Seminoles, Pitt will look to extend their win streak to three against Northeast rival Syracuse on Saturday.

Heintschel has gone from the talk of the town to the talk of the ACC because of the true first-year’s second start, where he had his second 300-yard performance, including two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The offense seemed to find yet another gear last week with the return of 2024 first-team All-American senior Desmond Reid. Listed as a running back, Reid gained 155 receiving yards — with two touchdown receptions — on his way to winning ACC receiver of the week. I do not expect him to slow down against an Orange defense that has allowed over 20 points in every single game this season and over 30 points in their last two contests.

On the other side of the football, Syracuse will be looking towards senior tight end Dan Villari to try to keep up with the high-flying Pitt offense. Following a stunning victory in Death Valley, Syracuse has stayed under 20 points in their following ACC contests. The three starting linebackers Louis, Biles and junior Braylan Lovelace have been as good as advertised, but the secondary has recently become worrisome.

With the emergence of fifth-year transfer cornerback Kavir Bains-Marquez and first-year cornerback Shawn Lee Jr., the Panthers will continue to improve on defense. I do not see how Syracuse will right their ship against a Pitt team that will not take their foot off the gas.

Heintschel keeps Panthers rolling to win third straight over Syracuse, 28-20 // Thomas Simione, Staff Writer

First-year quarterback Mason Heintschel proved his first win against Boston College wasn’t a fluke last Saturday when he defeated a ranked Florida State on the road, 34-31. This week, Heintschel will face his second road test against Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. with a chance to win his first three starts as a Panther.

Heintschel has looked solid under center for the Panthers so far, with over a 70% completion percentage in both starts and six touchdowns. The win against Florida State should build some confidence for the true first-year to keep playing at a high level.

Syracuse started the year 3-1 with an upset win over Clemson on the road. But redshirt junior quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury during the win. Syracuse has lost two straight without the Notre Dame transfer, and the Orange offense only managed two field goals through seven consecutive Angeli-less quarters.

With how Pitt’s defense has played to begin the year, sophomore quarterback Rickie Collins should struggle to build momentum for Syracuse.