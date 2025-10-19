Pitt wins third straight in an ugly, defensive win over Syracuse

Kenny Johnson’s buzzer-beater 66-yard punt return helped propel the Pittsburgh Panthers over the Syracuse Orange. Pittsburgh is on a three-game win streak, boosting them to fourth in the ACC standings.

Big game from Kenny

Junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson showed up against Syracuse with four receptions and 59 yards. Johnson led Pitt’s offense in receiving yards, including a huge game-changing punt return. Seconds before the end of the second quarter, Johnson chose to run back a punt and took it 66 yards to the endzone.

Mason is the gift that keeps on giving

Two games ago, Pat Narduzzi decided to start a first-year quarterback out of Oregon, Ohio. Mason Heintschel has yet to disappoint as he continues to win football games for the Panthers. His spark and mobility allow the Panthers to move the football consistently. Even if some drives ended in field goals, the offense was still putting up points.

Pat Narduzzi’s strong defense

A large part of this week’s win is due to a dominant performance by the Panthers’ defense. The defense stole three interceptions and had two sacks, while only giving up 136 yards passing and under 100 yards rushing. This was a strong game for a defense that really focused up towards the end of the game to put an end to a small comeback.

Flag field day

This football game was incredibly sloppy for both teams when it came to penalties. With a total of 25 penalties between both teams, it was not much of a football game. The Panthers had 13 penalties for 114 yards lost, while Syracuse received 12 for 107 yards. This was a rough game for both teams, who each missed out on points due to these mistakes.

Forecast for the Orange

Syracuse dropped its third straight in the ACC against the Panthers on Saturday. The pass rush was all over Heintschel. Syracuse had seven sacks on the day, with the Panthers down two linemen. Syracuse was able to create turnovers, but you can’t play defense for 60 minutes. Syracuse was worn out because of an offense that stalled out most of the night. They will need this pass rush to show up again if they want a chance against Haynes King and No. 12 Georgia Tech.

What’s next for the Panthers

The Panthers will come back to Pittsburgh to defend their three-game win streak. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on Saturday against the NC State Wolfpack, who are 4-3 and were off this week with a bye. The Wolfpack’s last outing was a rough loss to Notre Dame, and it will look to bounce back this week.