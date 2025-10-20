Opinion | We all need a break — the best way to treat yourself during the school year

Are you a senior trying to get through your last year? Are you a first-year trying to get through your first semester? Are you somewhere in between? As a senior, I have always tried to treat myself during rough times throughout the school year. I work two jobs while taking classes and still find time to treat myself every now and then. We are eight weeks into the school year — more than halfway through the semester. It is crazy to think that we all just got through midterms and in a few weeks we have Thanksgiving break and finals. If this realization is starting to hit you, treat yourself — we all need it.

There are a variety of ways to treat yourself. In my opinion, doing so is having a relaxing night in, going out with your friends, getting a snack after a stressful essay or exam and much more. I have been told by many of my friends, “Irene, you are always on the run — you are always on the go,” and I agree with them. I am always doing something — I like to keep myself busy, or I will get too bored. Sometimes, though, I need to treat myself by doing something at home.

One thing I really enjoy is staying in and watching a movie or a show. I love to light a candle, get some ice cream, put on my sunset lamp and fairy lights and then watch something. Personally, my favorite movie of all time is “When Harry Met Sally…,” so that is always my go-to unless I really want to watch something new. I also recently bought a Kindle, which I try to use a lot. It is a little tough during the school year to read my books, but I have been doing a little bit better this year. Sometimes all you need is a good book, some background music and soft lighting to treat yourself!

Staying in is also something that helps you stay calm and reset. While going out is a lot of fun and so is surrounding yourself with friends, sometimes a night in to yourself is much needed. Plus, it also helps you unwind from class or work after a long week. I love to be out and about, but there have been times that I denied going out to stay in and relax. Never feel bad for staying in rather than spending the night out — your brain needs a break and it is important to have a calm evening once in a while!

Brain breaks are very important during the school year. If you ever find yourself being too overwhelmed with things, remember that it’s okay to give yourself some time before getting right back into the groove of things. Having breaks in between big assignments, like writing a paper or studying for an exam, is especially important. If you are writing an essay or studying for 4 hours straight, for example, you will burn yourself out. Grab a treat, or continue your work elsewhere for a bit.

Students will always be able to find a spot on campus to grab a treat. If you are on campus and want something small during the day or while working, some of my favorite places include Redhawk, La Gourmandine and Tsaocaa. If you are in Squirrel Hill, Dobra Tea is a fantastic spot to do work. The atmosphere is relaxing, and you can zone into your work, drink some tea and get a delicious treat.

I also love to treat myself to a little trivia night with my friends at Hemingway’s. They do music trivia on Tuesdays and general trivia on Wednesdays. I only won trivia once with my friends, but the experience was fun overall. If you are over 21, I highly recommend going to Hemingway’s after a long day of classes and work to ease into the night. There are many bars on campus and near campus to go to with friends if you are feeling extra treatful towards yourself. Make yourself aware that it is OK to go out and give yourself a break, because in the end, you know you will get back into the groove soon.

Overall, mental health and treating yourself during the school year are important. We are almost done with this semester. I graduate next semester, work 2 jobs, take classes and am looking for jobs after graduation. We are all going through a lot, no matter what year you are in. Just remember to treat yourself and give that brain and your body a break!

Irene Moran likes to write about music, sports, mental health and more. You can reach out to her at [email protected].