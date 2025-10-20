Opinion | Why you should take that walk

You don’t realize how long you’ve been holding your breath until you start intentionally moving again.

I am an avid supporter of mental health walks. Whether you need time to yourself, want to chat with a friend or are just in the mood to get away from your work, walks should be your best friend — especially if you’re in college.

Now, I’m not saying you should be walking a marathon or even more than a few miles. It should be up to your comfort level to determine how long or far you feel like going. Honestly, sometimes I just have time for a quick 15-minute walk after classes, and it still drastically improves both my mood and my physical wellbeing.

If you’ve ever heard the phrase, “taking a walk will clear your head,” there’s actually science to back this up. Many studies have shown that walking helps you mentally, mainly because the act releases mood-boosting chemicals in your brain, with the most common one being endorphins. It also reduces stress hormones, which helps limit anxiety and increase blood flow to your brain.

Recent studies have also shown that people do better on cognitive tasks while walking, heightening their creativity and productivity. If there are so many mental benefits for walking, why not just give it a try? It surely can’t hurt to take a few extra minutes out of your day. If you’re worried about not having enough time to study, this heightened cognitive functioning should actually be the reason you take a break to walk. It’s easy to get caught up in work and spend hours on end looking at your laptop screen, but a few minutes away on a walk might actually make you more focused, productive and retain information more consistently than before.

Consistent walking not only helps you mentally, but can also physically benefit you. Research has found that walking increases cardiovascular health by lowering your blood pressure and your risk of heart disease. They also increase bone and muscle health, contribute to weight management and lead to better joint health. Walking targets many areas in your body, meaning their benefits contribute to an overall stronger physical wellness.

Walking is also a great way to explore the local City. This past month, I’ve seen more of Shadyside, CMU’s Campus, North Oakland, South Oakland and Squirrel Hill than I ever would have had I not taken a walk to see these spots. This walking routine has also allowed me to see local neighborhoods with new eyes. I’ve seen families playing in their front yard, deer jumping between houses, creative Halloween decorations, sunsets, gardens, squirrels, rabbits, fall leaves and everything in between. From the largest oak tree to the smallest critter, the journeys and possibilities of walks are endless.

I know my local Pittsburgh area like the back of my hand. I could probably create a map of each hill, valley and bump in the sidewalk at this point. Being able to know your local trails and neighborhoods is not only beneficial for your general knowledge but is also a great way to give people recommendations when they visit the city. My parents are visiting right now, and I was able to recommend some trails and cool house architecture walks for their free time, as well as restaurants and shops I’ve passed that looked intriguing to me.

I try to walk every day, but on the weekends or on days where I really am packed with meetings, classes, homework and other commitments, I will end up skipping them once and a while. Understanding that taking a walk isn’t life or death — that it’s OK to miss a few or be inconsistent about when you take them — is vital to the overall health benefits of them. If you stress yourself out about not getting your walk in, it defeats the purpose of walking in the first place. Walking is supposed to be a time to destress, take a break and get lost in thought. There’s no need to hold yourself to a particularly high standard. It’s all about what you make of it.

Ultimately, you never know where a walk may take you. My favorite part of exploration is the wonder of possibility. I’ve run into friends and stopped to catch up, stumbled upon hidden gems like coffee shops and thrift stores and discovered a new appreciation for unique Pittsburgh houses.

Every step is an invitation — to breathe, to notice and to return to yourself. So lace up, step outside and let the world remind you of what it’s like to move forward.

Faith Richardson likes to write about student life, the arts and the media. Email her at [email protected].